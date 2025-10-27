OpinionPREMIUM

LETTER: Bigger problems than greylisting

Picture: REUTERS

Will SA exiting the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist translate to a reduction of unemployment, poverty and economic growth? (“SA exits FATF greylist, restoring investor confidence”, October 24).

These are the problems afflicting South Africans, especially the poor. These are the problems creating a trust deficit between voters and the ANC.

I appreciate the significance of the development regarding the greylist, but for citizens it has the same effect as changing the name of Kruger Park to Skukuza.

It was in any event public officials who caused the greylisting by compiling malicious budgets to influence votes.

John Maleka

Via BusinessLIVE

