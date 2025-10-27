LETTER: Home affairs best suited to deal with work visas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It is rather strange for the department of labour to object to being “sidelined” on visa decisions given its reckless refusal of work visas in the past. (“Labour department opposes its sidelining on visa decisions”, October 21).

It is the department of home affairs’ job to handle all visas of any nature. Meanwhile, the department of employment & labour is notorious for failing to respond to urgent applications for emergency work visas, specifically where businesses have required someone with specific skills at short notice.

Employment & labour has shown a distinct bias against foreign labour of any nature. Even when businesses have explained that it was vital to engage the services of a highly qualified individual, visa applications are often turned down for spurious reasons.

Home affairs has now put together a scientifically based points-based system that is enabling the government to make rational decisions — as opposed to ones based on rigid rules and xenophobia.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour & employment spokesperson

