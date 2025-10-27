LETTER: Private sector not the problem

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Luyolo Mkentane writes that the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) “pointed out entrenched corruption and capture of state institutions by private interests” (“Mapungubwe Institute spells out its vision of state reform amid developmental crises”, October 24).

What a joke is this? Totally delusional. The private sector is all that is standing between total failure of ANC regime governance and functionality.

The author/s of the Mistra study seem to have the warped idea that it is the private sector that is the problem. How can you offer your thoughts on an issue if you can’t even identify it correctly?

Even the ANC cadres get it. That’s why they are now, 30 years too late, begging the private sector to step up and fix their mess. It’s called public-private partnerships.

Andrea Robertson

Via BusinessLIVE

