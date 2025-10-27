MICHAEL MARÉ: How to ensure financial security after losing a partner

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

During my time as a financial adviser I have assisted clients through many distressing events. The death of a spouse, particularly the main breadwinner or financial manager of the household, can have devastating consequences for the surviving partner and family left behind without proper financial planning and preparation in place.

If the financial partner passes away, the surviving spouse may suddenly need to handle complex financial matters. This can feel overwhelming, especially during grief. Understanding your financial landscape, knowing where accounts are held and having key contacts ready can mean the difference between stability and chaos.

Stay involved

In many SA households one partner takes charge of finances, managing bank accounts, insurance, investments and taxes, while the other focuses on family, home or career. This setup works until the unexpected happens.

Both partners must have a good grasp of family financial affairs. Join meetings with your financial adviser, familiarise yourself with your investments, and keep copies of critical documents such as IDs, policy numbers and tax records.

Ensure your estate plan is up to date. A valid will is essential, and beneficiary nominations on policies and investments should reflect your current wishes. An outdated estate plan can delay access to funds, leaving loved ones without resources when they need them most.

Maintain a “life file”, a secure folder (digital or physical) with all vital information: bank details, policy numbers, passwords or hints to passwords to be safer, and contacts for your adviser, executor and attorney. Don’t overlook your digital estate, including email, social media and cloud storage accounts. These may hold sentimental value and can become inaccessible without proper planning.

Finally, build relationships with your professional team. If your spouse is the main contact for your adviser, meet them yourself. Knowing who to call in a crisis ensures you have trusted support when you need it most.

If the worst happens

Losing a life partner is devastating. It’s also when you’re most vulnerable to financial missteps. Certain steps must be taken during this period to protect your family’s financial security.

Be aware that you are in a vulnerable state and can be an easy target for fraudsters or scams. Exercise caution with new acquaintances and apply extra safety measures when making important, large payments.

Avoid big financial decisions during this time. Research shows that grief clouds rational thinking, leading to impulsive, short-term choices. Wait at least 12 months before making big moves such as selling property or changing investments. Focus on immediate needs, maintain liquidity, and keep your portfolio steady until you’re thinking clearly.

Lean on your professional and family support network. They are vital during tough times. A skilled financial adviser can manage estate processes, co-ordinate with insurers and ensure nothing is overlooked. Close family or friends can offer a second perspective, helping you to avoid rushed decisions.

Emotional well-being matters too. Traditional counselling works for some, but others may prefer a different approach. Talk to friends and family or engage a life coach to reframe your future when you feel ready.

Be careful not to suppress the grief that comes with losing your life partner. Some people cope by diving into work or administrative tasks, which can delay healing. Recognise this pattern and pace yourself to balance emotional and financial recovery.

Lessons from experience

Clients who successfully navigate such a devastating event share key habits:

They have a trusted relationship with their adviser, who has their best interest at heart and can help them navigate this difficult time.

Their insurance and estate plans are up to date and align with their needs.

They know who to contact and trust that matters can be handled efficiently and competently.

They delay major financial decisions until emotions stabilise.

They surround themselves with reliable professionals and personal support.

Preparation and relationships are as critical as investment choices when life takes an unexpected turn.

Final thought

We all hope never to face the pain of losing our life partner. Yet, part of caring for your family is ensuring that should the unthinkable happen they are protected and prepared. Taking the right steps upfront, staying involved together and maintaining a clear understanding of your financial affairs can make all the difference.

Doing so not only allows your family to navigate a difficult time with confidence but also brings lasting peace of mind, knowing that whether you are here or not your partner and loved ones will be equipped and ready to face the challenges ahead.