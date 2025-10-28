BENJI SHULMAN: Foreign policy on the auction block? What the MTN–Iran fight reveals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The long-running litigation between Turkcell and MTN Group over Iran’s second mobile licence is more than a commercial disagreement.

Regardless of the eventual outcome, the case creates essential questions about how large corporate transactions can intersect with a country’s foreign policy machinery, sanctions exposure and institutional integrity.

Allegations remain contested and unproven, and MTN has consistently denied wrongdoing, but the case is not going away.

The Middle East Africa Research Institute’s latest report, “Ties to Tehran: SA’s democracy and its relationship with Iran”, exposes the troubling nexus between MTN’s controversial Iranian operations and SA’s increasingly problematic alignment with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The core allegation is that Turkcell alleges that MTN secured the 2005 Iranian licence through improper inducements to Iranian and SA officials by facilitating contacts between the Iranian and SA ministries of defence for defence co-operation and weapons purchases, and by signalling that SA would take positions favourable to Iran at global institutions such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The MTN–Turkcell dispute is often framed as a R78bn commercial brawl, but it is also a window into how a private deal in Tehran allegedly intersected with SA’s positioning at the world’s most sensitive forums.

Turkcell’s claim is not merely that MTN outcompeted it for Iran’s second mobile licence in 2005. According to court papers and sworn statements, the bid allegedly came bundled with political assurances: friendlier treatment for Iran at multilateral bodies, particularly the IAEA, and potential defence co-operation and other benefits with SA.

In September 2005 SA abstained on an IAEA resolution finding Iran in non-compliance with its nuclear obligations, even though SA had voted in favour of similar resolutions in the past. This occurred within days of MTN ramping up its efforts to secure the Iranian licence, just when Turkcell thought it had already secured it. The proximity of those events features prominently in Turkcell’s case. On its own, sequence is not causation; in political economy, sequence is a signal.

A former MTN executive and former director on the board of MTN Irancell, Chris Kilowan, has testified that inducements were paid to Iranian officials and to SA’s then ambassador, Yusuf Saloojee, and that political support at the IAEA was part of the package offered to Tehran. Until a court weighs the available evidence, those claims are allegations, but they do go to the heart of whether a private company believed it could trade commercial advantage for a state’s diplomatic posture.

MTN entered Iran alongside entities embedded in the state’s security-industrial ecosystem. Bonyad Mostazafan and Iran Electronics Industries were among them — organisations long reported as linked to the “Supreme Leader’s” network and the defence establishment. These are not ordinary counterparties. They sit close to the levers of Iran’s coercive power, with obvious implications for sanctions, export controls and human rights abuses.

As a result, the Iran venture did not remain a ring-fenced business risk. Separate litigation in the US accuses MTN of enabling, through its technology and relationships, Iranian-aligned actors to carry out deadly attacks against US soldiers and civilians in Afghanistan and Iraq. Those suits rest on different statutes and facts from the Turkcell case, but they demonstrate how operations in a sanctioned environment can generate extraterritorial legal exposure years later.

Over the past two decades SA has often positioned itself as a sympathetic interlocutor for Tehran on the global stage, while saying little publicly about Iran’s human rights record. Viewed through the MTN lens, that alignment takes on a different hue. The question that follows is simple: were SA’s votes and silences the product of principled nonalignment or of relationships shaped in corporate boardrooms?

Two details are in the public interest. First, the presence of senior SA figures, both diplomatic and military, who periodically make political statements in Tehran and international forums, where SA isn’t seen to gain either in its national interest or in the values of our constitution.

Second, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s past role as MTN’s chair coincided with the period in which the Iranian licence was secured, and Mcebisi Jonas, SA’s current special envoy to the US, later assumed that chairmanship after serving in government. This helps explain why conflict-of-interest concerns keep surfacing around this story.

For more than a decade the Turkcell/MTN case has turned on where it should be heard. This has kept the public from being fully exposed to the facts. When the case got to SA, the appeals stretched out the judicial calendar; the Supreme Court of Appeal has already found that SA courts have jurisdiction, and MTN has now petitioned the Constitutional Court. We await a result.

Strip away the legalese, and the question is brutally clear. Did an SA company believe it could leverage the foreign policy of a democratic state to clinch a deal with organs of an authoritarian state, and did SA’s governmental and regulatory bodies allow that belief to flourish? If even part of that is true, the damage extends beyond one balance sheet: it touches the credibility of our multilateral votes, the integrity of our diplomacy, and the price our partners attach to SA’s word.

The direction of one court case could come to define our entire diplomatic posture.

⋅ Shulman is executive director at the Middle East Africa Research Institute.