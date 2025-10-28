DUMA GQUBULE: Making poor people use grants to seek work is bad policy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Treasury has been hating the social relief of distress (SRD) grant, which it introduced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, for five years now. A few months after it cancelled the grant in 2021, we had the July 2021 riots. At the end of that month the Treasury “temporarily reintroduced” the grant until the end of that fiscal year. Though it was obvious to everyone who has half a brain that the grant could not be cancelled, the Treasury continued to budget for it one year at a time.

After a scathing court judgment in January that could result in it having to pay up to R100bn for the grant, the Treasury has decided the lesser of two evils is to replace it with a new grant before the 2026 budget so that it does not have to implement the judgment.

In 2024/25 the Treasury paid R35.6bn to 8.3-million beneficiaries, who received an SRD grant of R370 per month. The judgment ordered the government to eliminate numerous administrative barriers that had prevented about 10-million people from accessing the grant and to increase its value.

Extending access to more than 18-million people and increasing its value to R450 per month to keep up with inflation would cost about R100bn — R65bn higher than what was paid in 2024/25. The government has appealed against the judgment and there is little chance that a finding will be made before the 2026 budget.

The government’s new Growth and Inclusion (GAIN) strategy plans to implement an “augmented SRD grant” that strengthens “linkages to employment and productive opportunities”. It could include the option of a lump sum payment and support to start a business.

By the time the court hears the appeal the Treasury could argue that the SRD grant no longer exists. This week the presidency and department of social development will waste public money hosting a pointless two-day conference to discuss ways of linking the grant to jobs that do not exist.

From the fourth quarter of 2008 to the second quarter of 2025 the economy created 2-million jobs, equivalent to only 16.1% of the 8.7-million new entrants into the labour market over the past 16.5 years and the 5.9-million people who were unemployed at the start of the period.

The Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) has published a policy brief that states the obvious — imposing work-seeking conditionality on impoverished people who do not work is just bad policy. In 2024 a Youth Capital report found that the monthly cost of a job search for young people was R1,469.

As the IEJ has said, it would be ridiculous to ask people to incur these costs — money they do not have — to access a grant of R370. “If the economy is not making jobs available, forcing people to spend their grant money on searching for nonexistent jobs is a waste.”

The Treasury has now instructed the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to implement similar administrative barriers to the ones the court rejected in January on all other grants. These include the child support, old age and disability grants. It ordered Sassa to submit quarterly reports to the Treasury on progress in implementing the new barriers and show the number of grants reviewed, suspended and cancelled and the savings that have been achieved.

The IEJ and #PaytheGrants, which instigated the legal action over the SRD grant, are now exploring options to take the government to court again. I pray that they win these landmark cases.

Gqubule is an adviser on economic development and transformation.