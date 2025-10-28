KIM POLLEY: SA is paying the price for its quiet corridors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Quiet in government and business signals risk, not calm, as information gaps erode confidence and slow growth, says the writer.

For decades leaders comforted themselves with an old saying: no news is good news. If there was nothing on the front page, things must be fine. That logic no longer holds. In 2025 silence no longer signals calm. It signals risk.

The past few months have shown how easily quiet can be mistaken for lack of control and how costly that mistake has become to SA’s credibility, its capital markets and its confidence. When stakeholders hear nothing, they fill the gaps themselves, and what they imagine is rarely flattering.

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) placed its chief investment officer (CIO), Kabelo Rikhotso, on precautionary suspension in early October following a whistleblower report pending investigation.

In the same statement, the PIC named chief risk officer August van Heerden as acting CIO “to ensure continuity”, a responsible move that nonetheless left investors unclear about interim oversight arrangements. In a jittery market, partial information often breeds speculation.

Markets fill the gaps

At the JSE public disputes and enforcement actions have spilt onto social platforms. The exchange has had to issue alerts on fake trading schemes while managing high-profile compliance disputes with issuers such as Trustco and Mantengu Mining. Each episode feeds a narrative of friction at the heart of the capital market, even when the underlying facts are more nuanced.

Within government, journalists report fewer briefings and slower access to information. The SA National Editors’ Forum has warned that the relationship between the Government Communication & Information System and the media has deteriorated, reducing transparency at a time when clarity is most needed. A communication function designed to explain and engage has instead become, in practice, a barrier.

Every unanswered question fuels an assumption; every assumption hardens into a narrative.

These information gaps show up in measurable ways, and business is responding the only way it can: by waiting. The North-West University policy uncertainty index climbed to a record 81 in the third quarter. Non-financial firms are sitting on roughly R1.8-trillion in bank deposits, according to the SA Reserve Bank. This is the largest cash buffer on record. But when companies cannot read the policy environment, they hold their breath and their balance sheets.

Global perception matters

The hesitation is visible abroad as well. In August the US imposed tariffs of up to 30% on selected SA steel and aluminium products. While technical teams are reportedly in Washington seeking relief, the absence of regular public updates has led many to assume Pretoria is idle. Perception, once again, is filling the space where communication should be.

Information vacuums have predictable consequences. They drive up risk premiums, erode institutional credibility and weaken reputational capital. Once confidence slips, policy announcements lose traction and even good news struggles to land. Globally, distrust is the default setting. Edelman’s 2025 Trust Barometer confirms it: most people believe both business and government leaders mislead them. In that environment “no comment” is not a safe option, it reads as “no control”.

SA’s conversation about growth often focuses on power supply, logistics and crime. Those matter. But so does information flow. Communication is not an accessory, it is part of the economic infrastructure. Predictable, credible signals stabilise expectations. When those signals disappear uncertainty spreads through the system like a voltage drop.

Finding the right balance

That does not mean governments or businesses should overshare. It means they should develop a rhythm of openness that is factual, consistent and steady enough that stakeholders can tell when something changes. Silence breeds volatility, cadence builds confidence.

Competence exists in SA’s institutions, from tariff diplomacy to fiscal reform. But competence without communication cannot create confidence. The trust dividend, the small but critical advantage earned when markets believe you, is not about charisma. It comes from predictability and delivery, reinforced by plain, verifiable information. Right now that discipline is missing.

Restoring trust will take a cultural shift from secrecy to stewardship. Officials and executives alike need to see communication not as exposure but as evidence of control. Every unanswered question fuels an assumption; every assumption hardens into a narrative. That narrative now defines how the country is seen: cautious, opaque, hesitant.

Hidden efforts, lost confidence

Yet behind closed doors work is happening. Trade talks in Washington to seek tariff relief, governance reforms at state-owned entities and investment drives in energy and manufacturing. The tragedy is that much of this remains invisible, and invisibility costs growth.

Rebuilding confidence will demand transparency from both the public and private sectors. Government must speak earlier with clarity and consistency. Business must stop mirroring the state’s silence and articulate its plans with precision. Markets respond to momentum, and communication creates it. The first step is to stop assuming quiet buys time. It doesn’t. It burns it.

Silence once signalled calm. In 2025 it signals risk and invites scrutiny. SA’s growth problem cannot be fixed by communication alone, but its communication problem is making growth harder. It’s time to say more. Say it sooner. Say what happens next.

Polley is UK and Africa CEO for Frontière Advisory.