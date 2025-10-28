LETTER: BEE is on increasingly shaky ground

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BEE in its various forms is the foundational ideology of the ANC. It’s unsurprising, therefore, that we were told as recently as last week that the party will never relinquish it. That’s the line for public consumption, but the recent departure of Tony Yengeni for the MK party shows the reality may be more complicated.

Economic pragmatism dictates that a trade deal must be done with the US. Continued 30% tariffs, especially on cars, will destroy what’s left of SA’s industrial base.

Surveys show that the electorate agrees with Stanford historian Prof Ian Morris, who defined ideologies as “a pack of lies which benefit someone”, and won’t stand for further unemployment and hardship to keep cadres rich.

This is the background to the DA’s parliamentary bill to change black empowerment to poor empowerment based on UN sustainability goals. Appointments on merit and removing premiums on government tenders are an essential first step to saving the economy.

But the DA isn’t just playing to the gallery in the run-up to next year’s local elections — it’s throwing a lifebelt to the ANC. US President Donald Trump may dismiss the UN, but there are strategic and mineral advantages for a trade deal with SA.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

