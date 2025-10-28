LETTER: Eskom, ANC shun energy competition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Michael Avery’s excellent column (“Creative destruction, Nersa and the ‘republic of energy’”, October 28) refers.

I see this paragraph as key: “SA’s new market framework must therefore ensure open access to the grid, nondiscriminatory rules and fair pricing that lets private producers compete on equal terms with state-owned incumbents.”

Having dabbled in energy provision I know Eskom does everything in its power to deny or delay access to the grid and has crippled more than one attractive project.

Next, and not mentioned, is politics, particularly that of the ANC stomach. Without allowing for an ANC leech to skim off the top, nothing will happen as regards government approval.

Neither Eskom nor the ANC cadres will give up their part of the dungheap without a fight, so I will just wait and see.

Paul Kearney

Via BusinessLIVE

