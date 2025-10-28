LETTER: Take on ANC’s inability over BEE fund spot on

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jun Kajee is correct (“Abuses cast doubt on ANC’s ability to manage huge BEE levy fund transparently”, October 27).

The next chapter will be uncertain, and old patterns will persist until a majority of those who vote do not vote on tribal affiliation but rather for what is good for all who live in SA. I can’t see that happening in my lifetime.

Democracy as now constructed in SA is not politically successful in a multicultural society. Our constitution does not prevent majoritarianism — to the point where even crude racial quotas are now law, in practice preventing job applications from young white males in the private sector from even being considered.

Job opportunities in the public sector have long since disappeared for any white male. And this seems to be acceptable to most voters.

The opportunity costs of legislated racial discrimination in SA, economically and psychologically, are immense, and until it is addressed, there is little chance of sustained economic growth in SA.

The black victim white oppressor narrative can only lead to SA’s demise. It shows we have learnt nothing from our history.

Ian Ferguson

Via BusinessLIVE

