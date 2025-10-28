LETTER: The AI onslaught

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As a former journalist, I agree completely with Tom Eaton (“Amazon’s three-book-a-day diet and the slow death of the internet”, October 28).

I see the death of creativity with AI, which “writes” books and “makes” music. Very disturbing is the AI actress, which I would have no way of knowing wasn’t human. And now I read of people cloning their dead spouses with AI, which I find even more disturbing.

I read an article about teenagers having AI virtual companions, in which a third of the teenagers preferred their AI companions to having real friends. I guess the next thing is someone clones Trump and Putin and starts a war.

I want to read books and articles written by humans, listen to music created by humans, and watch movies with real actors. But perhaps people will eventually rebel against all this AI and crave human emotions and contact.

Neville Beeton

Via BusinessLIVE

