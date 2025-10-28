NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Banking on disaster

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Palm trees are shaken by the wind, ahead of Hurricane Melissa at Hellshire Beach, in the coastal town of Hellshire, Jamaica, October 26, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Dateline: October 23 2028

One thing is certain about natural disasters, they’re going to happen, we just don’t know when. And, partly because we’re expanding our urban footprint and partly because our society is so much more dependent on costly infrastructure, when they strike it’s also a financial disaster.

For some. And a windfall for others.

Bloomberg coined the phrase “disaster industrial complex” back in 2025, looking at the business of protecting against and rebuilding from floods, hurricanes and other climate-related disasters. It’s big business and growing fast.

But it goes beyond just climate. With more mansions built on beachfront properties, more seaside and mountain resorts, more tourist attractions and more critical businesses such as data centres and energy networks, we’re far more vulnerable to tsunamis, solar flares, volcanic ash clouds and the like. And examples of huge solar farms being totally destroyed in hours by hailstorms are no longer exceptional.

Our smart society is just so much more fragile and worth protecting.

Which is worth investing in. Advance warning systems, rapid response services and of course the inevitable clean-up and reconstruction required after a big disaster. It’s a lucrative business that makes traditional industries look staid by comparison. Rapid recovery and restoration after something like a huge hurricane can add big points to regional economic performance.

As we face a future of uncertain planetary evolution, coupled with increasing human impact on land use and the adaptation of natural systems such as rivers and dams, we can expect the risk of disasters to increase.

That’s big business. You can bank on it.

First published in Mindbullets October 23 2025.

La Nina Cuatro tops $2-trillion

Weather-disaster losses rock the global economy

Dateline: November 28 2024

For the first time since records began we have had four La Ninas in a row and the damage caused by the notorious weather system since 2020 is estimated to exceed $2-trillion globally. From floods in Pakistan and India to wildfires in the US to torrential rain in Australia and drought in South America, La Nina has wreaked havoc across continents.

Unexpectedly, it’s not the intensity or severity of the slightly cooler Pacific seawater that causes the damage, but the length of time the phenomenon hangs around and that it has arrived for a fourth time, hence the cuatro moniker. An extended La Nina means the affected regions have no chance to return to “normal”, if such a concept is still valid.

In terms of climate change the opposite cycle, El Nino, accelerates global warming and brings heavy rains to other parts of the world, but drought to southern Africa. La Nina causes good rains and bumper crops in SA, but drought in East Africa, while also helping to “pause” global warming. Neither of the two is universally preferred; possibly the “neutral” position on the El Nino oscillation is most benign overall.

But while La Nina is welcomed in some countries, heavily populated areas such as Pakistan, Indonesia, Brazil and the US are the most adversely affected. And that’s where the majority of people have the most to lose; disasters such as floods cause the most damage where forests have been cleared and housing is dense and drought is felt more keenly where growing communities use more water every year.

Whether it’s worse weather and more extreme conditions, or just more people to suffer and infrastructure to be damaged, the costs have mounted every year La Nina has persisted and now total about $2-trillion in insurance losses alone.

But the economic effect on trade and industry – from agriculture to mining to energy and shipping – is incalculable.

First published in Mindbullets September 22 2022.