SALIEGH SALAAM: The AI boom is real, but the cash returns are not

Markets are celebrating an AI boom. US technology giants have driven most of the global equity performance since the release of ChatGPT in late 2022, lifting major indices and reinforcing the belief that US tech remains the global epicentre of innovation.

However, while markets are extrapolating past economics, the underlying cash-flow reality has weakened. The AI boom is real — but the cash returns aren’t. The shift is not technological; it is financial.

Hyperscalers have moved from software platforms with marginal scaling costs to infrastructure operators with heavy fixed investment. Capital intensity has risen from about 36% of operating cash flow in the software era to roughly 55% in the AI infrastructure era. Each new dollar of capex now generates almost half the free cashflow it once did. Growth spending is diluting returns instead of compounding them.

Rising rivalry and falling margins

This would matter less if the industry still enjoyed pricing power. But disruption is emerging inside the moat: Oracle and CoreWeave are undercutting AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, forcing price competition as capital needs soar. This is Porter’s Five Forces in reverse — rising rivalry, falling margins.

Yet the spending cannot stop. Executives view AI as existential — a winner-takes-all race, collapsing search, social and commerce into one market. This creates a classic prisoner’s dilemma: while collective restraint would preserve industry returns, no single player can moderate while rivals scale.

The rational individual response — invest aggressively or face irrelevance — produces potential collective capital destruction. Competitive logic now over-rides return discipline. The economics will worsen before markets reprice them.

Beneath the surface, fragility is building. Echoing the dotcom boom, vendor financing is inflating growth: chip suppliers are funding their own customers, while cloud backlogs include financed GPU deals rather than cashflows. Accounting practices also flatter profitability — GPU upgrade cycles are shorter than stated useful lives, delaying the true economic cost.

The talent flywheel that once reinforced US technology leadership is also weakening. Big Tech’s edge rested on global talent arbitrage, but tightening H1B visa rules now restrict access just as China and other emerging markets liberalise high-skill immigration. The world is not waiting.

China also enjoys a structural compute-cost advantage: newer power infrastructure, faster grid build-out and a more favourable long-term energy trajectory. Combined with a growing lead in AI patents and university research rankings, this strengthens innovation momentum and capital efficiency.

An asymmetry is emerging: the US is leading on spending, but not on returns. Emerging markets are leading on efficiency, but not yet on narrative. Markets are still rewarding who builds the biggest engine rather than who fuels it most efficiently.

Adopters the eventual beneficiaries

History shows the value rarely accrues to the infrastructure builders, but to the firms that harness the capacity most efficiently. In AI the eventual beneficiaries are the adopters — not the hyperscalers financing the build-out.

This mispricing is visible in valuations. Emerging-market AI enablers are delivering stronger earnings growth than US peers, yet trade at a discount. Investors are paying a premium for deteriorating return efficiency in the US while in effect underwriting a J-curve outcome — assuming returns will materialise later despite weakening near-term cash efficiency.

For SA investors this matters directly. The US now represents 72% of the MSCI World Index, with technology exposure around 40% — meaning retirement portfolios and offshore balanced funds are tied to US tech fundamentals. A shift in US return dynamics would hit twice: first through index exposure, and again through a weaker dollar, which historically lifts emerging-market equity and currency performance.

The risk is not collapse. The risk is a rerating — a transition from software-era multiples to infrastructure-era economics. Once capital intensity is priced in multiples will compress.

History offers a reminder: during the dotcom period US tech leaders grew revenue materially faster than today’s hyperscalers, yet share prices eventually converged toward business-model economics. Today, growth leadership is narrower while capital intensity is far higher. The mismatch is not in innovation; it is in capital productivity.

AI will reshape industries. But innovation creates value only when it translates into returns on capital — not just spending. In the next phase of technology, investing advantage shifts from scale to efficiency.

Markets still treat this as a growth story. Capital markets will eventually treat it as a returns story. When that shift comes offshore portfolios anchored to US Big Tech will feel it first — not because AI failed, but because its economics changed.

The regime has already shifted. The pricing has not — yet

• Salaam is chief investment officer at Vunani Fund Managers.