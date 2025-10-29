BRETT HERRON: Cele and Lamola knew AmaPanyaza and Leap were illegal, but did nothing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former police and justice ministers Bheki Cele and Ronald Lamola knew several years ago that Gauteng’s “Crime Prevention Wardens” and the Western Cape’s “Law Enforcement Advancement Plan” (Leap) officers were operating illegally, but did nothing to stop them.

Last week Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that his government would disband its controversial “AmaPanyaza” so that members could undergo training to become provincial traffic officers. A few hours later the public protector confirmed what many had warned more than two years ago — that the establishment of AmaPanyaza was “not in line with any applicable legislation”.

The creation of illegal policing structures by provincial premiers is not a technical error; it is a constitutional breach. But what is more troubling is that everyone in the government knew it. Cele and Lamola’s failure to act allowed an unconstitutional provincial police force to patrol Gauteng’s streets for over a year, participating in a reported 51,000 operations, making arrests and carrying guns without any lawful authority. The Western Cape’s Leap programme predated the AmaPanyazas and continues to function illegally.

By ignoring the establishment of these structures, Cele and Lamola in effect sanctioned illegality. Their silence turned provincial vanity/PR projects into national liabilities with the potential to scupper criminal trials and attract civil claims against the state for unlawful arrests or injury that could run into millions of rand.

Wardens without legal power

My parliamentary questions to the justice minister in 2023 revealed that no Gazette notice had been issued under Section 334 of the Criminal Procedure Act to declare these wardens as peace officers. In his July 2023 reply, Lamola admitted that, “Until that process is adhered to, such personnel would not qualify as peace officers.” Without that notice, their supposed policing powers to arrest, search or carry firearms had no legal force or effect. In other words, Lesufi’s wardens were not a police service; they were a vigilante force financed by the state — and Lamola knew it.

So, too, are the Leap officers funded and operated by the Western Cape government and City of Cape Town. They followed a slightly different approach to Lesufi, exploiting a legislative loophole to sustain their own parallel policing force under the name of “law enforcement officers”. In 2022 Cele termed the Western Cape-funded Leap officers a “rogue unit”. He said: “The rogue conduct by certain metros of creating parallel structures of law enforcement aimed at undermining the constitution cannot be left unchallenged.” Yet he left it unchallenged.

When I asked Lamola about the Leap officers in 2022 and again in 2023, his written response confirmed there is no such thing as a “law enforcement officer” in the context of the SA Police Service Act. When “peace officer” powers were conferred on “law enforcement officers appointed by a municipality” through Government Notice No 1114 of October 19 2018, this was intended only to cover traffic wardens and traffic officers who were not members of a municipal police service — not to authorise the creation of new policing structures. It was meant merely to allow such municipal traffic personnel to enforce road and by-law contraventions, not to perform policing functions.

The Western Cape’s “law enforcement officers” and Gauteng’s “peace officers” have both been operating in the same legal grey zone, empowered by political will, not by law. Lesufi’s AmaPanyaza may have reached the end of their road, but Alan Winde’s Leap officers continue full steam ahead, with more than 1,200 boots on the ground.

Echoes of apartheid policing

SA has been here before. During the 1980s state of emergency, the apartheid government deployed “kits konstabels” (instant policemen) — lightly trained, politically loyal enforcers who terrorised communities under the guise of law and order. History is repeating itself with undertrained recruits being fast-tracked into uniforms, performing armed policing duties after only a few months of instruction, while real police officers train for two years, with a combination of academy and workplace training. These shortcuts erode professionalism, contaminate crime scenes and ultimately sabotage prosecutions.

Crime in SA is a national crisis and citizens are desperate for safety. Illegal policing structures are not the solution. If provinces and cities want to play a role in public safety, it must be through properly regulated devolution — with constitutional amendments, ministerial approval and parliamentary oversight.

The failure to stop the mushrooming of illegal structures is a dereliction of duty by the former police and justice ministers. The public protector’s findings should not end with administrative restructuring. They should trigger accountability for the premiers who overreached and for the national ministers who looked away.

The rule of law cannot be optional, especially for those sworn to uphold it.

• Herron, a member of the Western Cape parliament, is secretary-general of the Good Party.