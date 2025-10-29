HEATH MUCHENA: The illusion holding markets together

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

You can feel it in the air — that uneasy calm that always comes before something big breaks. Markets are still smiling. The charts look fine. The headlines say “soft landing”. But beneath the surface there’s a quiet tension, like the last stretch of a song before the drop.

Everywhere you look prices are too high to make sense. Stocks trade at record valuations. Houses sell like they’re made of gold. Bonds, the so-called “safe assets”, are still priced for a world that no longer exists. Even commodities move like tech stocks.

It’s not one bubble this time; it’s all of them.

For years, cheap money has been the tide that lifted everything. Zero rates. Endless credit. The comforting idea that no matter what happens, the central banks will print their way out of it. Each crisis became an excuse to flood the system again and investors learned to stop fearing risk. Why would they when every dip became a buying opportunity?

But cycles don’t vanish — they only hide. And the illusion we’re living in is that growth can be permanent, inflation can be tamed, and assets can rise forever. The truth is, this entire market is running on borrowed confidence.

Inflation isn’t temporary, it’s structural. It’s the price of pretending debt doesn’t matter. It’s what happens when governments try to spend their way out of decline. Politicians secretly need it because it allows them to eliminate their debts without having to raise taxes. But inflation also erodes faith — in money, savings and stability.

And somehow, amid it all profit margins are still at record highs. The market acts as if gravity doesn’t apply. Investors convince themselves that “this time is different”. They tell each other stories about innovation, productivity, AI and resilience. But deep down we all know how this movie ends.

The end of a bubble never feels like panic. It starts quietly — with hesitation, then confusion, then denial. The weakest assets crack first, the speculative names stop working, and suddenly the crowd starts asking why the music sounds different.

We’re there now.

Every great boom breeds a generation that believes fear is outdated. That’s the danger of prosperity; it makes people forget how pain feels. The fear of missing out becomes stronger than the fear of losing everything. And that’s when markets become cults, not systems.

But no amount of optimism can override mathematics. Inflation and valuations are not friends. Rising costs and higher rates always find their way into the numbers. The longer we pretend they don’t, the harder the correction becomes when reality hits.

And when it does, it won’t just be stocks. It’ll be homes, pensions, bonds, maybe even belief itself. Because this time there’s no clean escape; no single sector to blame, no easy rebound to buy. The whole system is priced for perfection in an imperfect world.

The smart ones aren’t running, they’re waiting. Sitting in cash, holding scarce assets, staying patient. They know that after every wave of euphoria comes a tide of opportunity, but only for those who survive the washout.

This isn’t about doom. It’s about rhythm. Every system breathes in and out. We’ve been inhaling for more than a decade. The exhale will hurt, but it’s part of the reset.

The real question isn’t when the crash will come, it’s who will still have liquidity when it does. Because when the illusion finally fades and paper wealth turns to smoke, what’s left will be truth.

And truth, as it turns out, is the only asset that never loses value.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.