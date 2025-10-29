HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: Realistic defence funding amid rising global conflicts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Defence budgets are a grudge purchase in peacetime, much like insurance. As such, they must be well thought out and argued if a country is to have a defence force that is able to handle existing missions and rise to unexpected challenges promptly and effectively.

Even then defence is often short-changed in favour of expenditure that will buy votes. That is not unique to SA, as illustrated by Europe’s scramble to rebuild its defence capability after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and before that, Georgia.

Arguing for defence funding is difficult in the absence of a visible threat. Few are willing or able to think 20 to 30 years forward. But that is how long it can take to rebuild lost capabilities, which require not just buying equipment but developing doctrines and strategies as well as developing senior officers, none of which can safely be rushed. Threats, on the other hand, can materialise overnight. Shortcuts are possible, but the price is often casualties or failure.

Nor is it simple to design, develop and maintain effective defence capability in the absence of a visible threat; defence planning in a vacuum is perhaps more art than science.

Increased funding necessary for stability (Karen Moolman )

Given those realities, discussing defence in terms of percentage of GDP is unhelpful, only being useful in comparing countries facing similar strategic situations.

In practical terms a country must fund defence to a level that the strategic situation demands. That requires analysis of vital and general national interests, existing and potential risks and threats, and the government’s strategic ambitions, weighing economic and financial realities.

When considering required capabilities it is wise to bear in mind that events in the region can influence the country’s security and prosperity. In this context one can think of what then president Thabo Mbeki said at the 2001 World Economic Forum after extolling the benefits of what was then the Millennium Africa Programme. He stressed some fundamental preconditions, specifically “creating peace, security and stability, and democratic governance, without which it would be impossible to engage in meaningful economic activity”.

Similarly, former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa warned in 2003 that: “If your neighbour is not stable, you cannot be stable for long. If your neighbour collapses the fallout will not respect the boundary between you”. And former Mozambique intelligence chief Sergio Vieira warned that “paupers make bad neighbours”.

Security depends on wider region

A country’s security can thus depend on what happens around it and in the wider region. In SA’s case that is primarily the Southern African Development Community and its northern periphery.

Regarding percentage of GDP, it is worth considering the origin of the 2% often referred to. That seems to have originated in a proposal to the 1991 World Bank Annual Conference on Development Economics by the Independent Group on Financial Flows to Developing Countries that “when decisions concerning allocations of foreign aid are made special consideration be given to countries spending less than 2% of their GDP in the security sector”.

That was immediately after the end of the Cold War when there was a widespread notion that war was essentially something of the past, which was wildly overoptimistic: war has remained a part of interaction between states and increasingly between states and nonstate actors, and there is again great power competition that can always — as during the Cold War and previous similar periods — result in proxy wars.

It is worth adding a 1993 study for the World Bank, “The Economic Impact of Military Expenditures”, found that “generally, military spending (typically about 4% of GDP) is not associated with lower rates of economic growth of capital formation or of government spending on health, education and infrastructure, or with higher rates of inflation”.

The SA National Defence Force should be able to:

Monitor and patrol borders, air space and maritime zones (including the waters of Marion and Prince Edward islands).

Protect vital national interests that lie outside SA, jointly with the host country or autonomously if necessary.

Deter piracy and maritime terrorism in the Mozambique Channel, an important trade route for SA and the world.

Respond promptly and effectively to crises in the neighbourhood when there is risk of spillover or threat to vital interests.

Develop and maintain forces that will dissuade, if not deter, possible future aggression and defeat aggression that does eventuate.

Execute regional peace support missions as directed by the government in terms of foreign policy and international commitments.

None of that comes cheap. In 2011 the Defence Review Committee found defence to be 50% underfunded relative to what the government wanted the defence force to do: essentially the missions listed above. The annual budget allocation then was $4.29bn, so the actual funding requirement was $8.6bn.

The 2025 defence budget of $3.24bn is 25% down from that 50% underfunded state and 62% less than what was required in 2011 — even before considering inflation.

As early as 2009 the joint standing committee warned that the defence force was in a fatal downward spiral. But underfunding and expanding missions continued. The result has been an accelerating decline in capabilities, leaving a defence force that is no longer able to meet even the first two of those six mission sets. It is no longer fit for purpose. This amid increasing conflict around the world and in Africa.

It is worth considering Costa Rica, which has no military as such, and Singapore, which typically spends about 4% of GDP on defence. Realistic defence funding does not seem to have hurt Singapore much.

• Heitman is an independent security and defence analyst.