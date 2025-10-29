JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Gillooly’s Farm revival plan in need of Joburg’s cooperation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The once popular, Mrs Sippi Blue Restuarant, at Gillooly's Farm has fallen into a state of disrepair, in Johannesburg. October 22, 2025. OUR CITY NEWS/James Oatway

The municipalities of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni are so close to each other and so interdependent that their development plans should “breathe” as one. But they often don’t.

This is best illustrated by Gillooly’s Farm on the border of the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni municipalities, which has over the years fallen into disrepair. So much so that it has lost its lustre as a picnic spot for families and others.

According to the Sunday Times, Ekurhuleni is seeking to revive the 29ha farm with the help of the private sector. But there’s no mention of the role of the Johannesburg municipality in this. Given the city’s long list of problems, ranging from collapsing water infrastructure to a rickety electricity distribution network, Gillooly’s Farm is likely to be very low on its list of priorities.

Nevertheless, Ekurhuleni should bring Johannesburg on board. Gillooly’s Farm is as much a Johannesburg resource as it is Ekurhuleni’s. That it falls within Ekurhuleni’s jurisdiction is a mere technicality. The retreat is used by Johannesburg residents as much as it is by Ekurhuleni’s. It follows, therefore, that its economic revival will depend on custom from both municipalities.

That also means any private investment into Gillooly’s Farm will depend on Johannesburg’s commitment to the project. Uppermost in the mind of any investor would be ease of access to the area by the residents of both municipalities. That means roads and potentially public transport networks.

According to the Sunday Times report, Ekurhuleni says Gillooly’s forms part of its 2055 growth and development strategy. It’s silly that such a strategy doesn’t have space for Johannesburg’s role.

The Gillooly’s Farm project is tiny in the bigger development scheme, but Ekurhuleni’s approach to its revival is illustrative of a problem SA often faces. The default approach of the country’s municipalities is to work in silos, an approach that runs counter to the behaviour of businesspeople and workers, who don’t see municipal borders.

Johannesburg’s development plans also barely talk about how deeply linked its fortunes are with those of Ekurhuleni or Tshwane.

Johannesburg’s spatial development framework (2025/26) refers to “opportunities for better integration with Ekurhuleni” in relation to the mining belt and undeveloped land in Joburg’s northeast (Glen Austin, Austin View and Modderfontein).

It also mentions Tshwane in relation to the Lanseria Smart project that was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his 2020 state of the nation address.

Johannesburg’s spatial development plan notes that none of the three municipalities (Johannesburg, Tshwane and Mogale) “are in a position to fund the necessary bulk infrastructure and institutional framework” required to meet the project’s timeframes. The solution clearly lies in the three municipalities pulling together.

There are also some vague references to the need for greater industrial linkages among Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane “to create a more integrated regional market”. On the upgrade and expansion of the City Deep logistics hub, Johannesburg says nothing about the importance of co-ordinating this project with its neighbours, which are key to its viability.

Co-operation among Gauteng’s three cities should be second nature, because their economic activities are already deeply integrated. Labour flows easily among the three cities, as can be seen from the morning and afternoon traffic patterns. Such flows call for greater co-ordination of infrastructure development and upgrades among the three cities.

Their economic bases are so deeply integrated that the political office bearers and officials of each of these municipalities should be working closely together. The tragedy is they all too often don’t.

• Sikhakhane, a former spokesperson for the finance minister, National Treasury and SA Reserve Bank, is editor of The Conversation Africa. He writes in his personal capacity.