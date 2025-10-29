JOHN DAVENPORT: The sex isn’t real, and that might be a good thing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When artificial intelligence (AI) started painting portraits and composing songs it felt creative. When it began writing love letters, it started to feel a bit creepy. But when it started producing pornography — manufacturing synthetic, totally life-like sex robots from somewhere located deep in the erogenous zones of the Matrix, it felt terrifying.

So when Open AI announced recently that ChatGPTwould soon be looking at creating “erotic content” for verified adults (we know how well that usually goes), every liberal, left-leaning bone in my body rebelled. Until I thought for a moment. Turns out thinking is often a good thing.

What if this wasn’t the terrible thing that I automatically assumed? What if this algorithm-generated porn meant real humans no longer had to make porn? Surely that would be a good thing? In the modern world, machines now perform many of the tasks humans used to do — picking fruit, digging. So what if they could perform the athletic, spray-tanned tasks participants in the porn industry currently do? What if they could save people from one of the most exploitative industries on Earth?

An industry built on suffering

The global pornography industry is worth about $100bn a year. That is more than the Hollywood film industry and the music industry combined. But this ocean of money comes at a cost paid in flesh. For everyone involved, but particularly for women, the cost is incalculable. Granted, there may be some stars who throw aside the shame, misogyny and judgement the industry attracts from our wildly gendered societal norms, but for the majority of people in the industry, there lies nothing but pain, shame, mental illness and destruction.

A study in the Journal of Sex Research found that adult film performers reported far higher rates of depression and substance abuse than the general population. Another survey by the American Journal of Public Health in 2018 showed that 42% of performers experienced PTSD symptoms comparable to war veterans who had served in Iraq and Vietnam, seen their closest friends lose limbs, lived with the daily fear of death and seen or participated in the deaths of children and civilians.

The reasons are grimly and depressingly familiar: coercion, violence, and the lack of control over one’s body. A report by the US department of justice noted that human trafficking intersected with the commercial sex industry in up to 79% of cases, often disguised under “voluntary” pornography production. In interviews conducted by the antitrafficking organisation Exodus Cry, former performers described being “psychologically broken down” and pressured into sex acts that went far beyond what they had agreed to.

Substance use is another symptom of trauma. A study published in 2016 found that almost 60% of female adult performers used drugs or alcohol to cope with challenging scenes. The liturgy of hideousness is endless; the statistics unending. It’s even more crushing when one reads that the average length of a career is only three years. Another body thrown on the heap as new bodies arrive.

The patriarchal system has a complex relationship with pornography and the women involved in it. Male desire for the female body has meant that (almost) universally there are strict societal rules governing female sexual behaviour. Don’t do this. Don’t wear that. Don’t enjoy the things we say you can’t. Yet at the same time, this very same desire for the female body means women are also required to do things the patriarchy says women should not do. An underclass of pariah goddesses is created. It is a complex contradiction that piles shame on those involved in the production of pornography.

A new kind of substitute

Enter generative AI. Tools like Stable Diffusion, Midjourney and Runway can now create photorealistic human figures — not real people, but synthetic ones — that can move, speak and emote with uncanny realism. It’s this capability that terrifies many observers: the potential for nonconsensual “deepfakes,” revenge porn and blurred boundaries between fantasy and exploitation. Those are legitimate concerns, and strict regulation is obviously essential. But there’s another side to this story: if the demand for sexual content can be met by non-human creations, real people won’t need to supply it.

This process is nothing new. Since the industrial revolution dangerous work has been outsourced to machines. The invention of the steam engine meant miners no longer had to manually pump air down to themselves to stay alive. The invention of early combine harvesters meant humans no longer had to harvest crops like wheat with scythes by hand. Rock-crushing machines meant humans no longer needed to physically break rocks with hammers.

Perhaps the entry of AI into the world of pornography will be an example of how a technology we seem to instinctively fear can be a force for good?

In the modern era this accelerated. Robots can defuse bombs, handle radioactive materials, work with molten metals and clean up after nuclear accidents like the one at Fukushima. Perhaps porn is no different?

The earliest pornographic images from Roman, Greek and Asian history were created without the involvement of human bodies. Kinky frescoes, statues and carvings are testament to that. As far back as 25,000 years ago, titillating statues such as the Venus of Willendorf seem to have been created to provide sexual thrills. In ancient Rome, China and Japan sexually explicit content was produced en masse and was not seen as taboo or socially unacceptable in any way.

But then it all changed. With the invention of photography in the early 1800s, and then film later in the century, real people were required for the production of pornography. This was supercharged by the development of VHS videos in the 1980s, and then the internet era that followed. These technologies hugely reduced production costs and also made access to pornography greatly easier, which enlarged the industry enormously — pushing up the need for human participants. And the consequences for these people have been dire.

Digital freedom — or another illusion?

Perhaps the entry of photorealistic AI into the industry can represent a digital freeing of the slaves? Saving a few of them from that particular Golgotha. As the Anglican prayer book says, “This is my body, broken for you.” Perhaps this will no longer be necessary; maybe when it comes to erotic content, a machine can step in and do a job that deep down no human being really wants to do.

With the financial model of the industry upended and the fake golden handcuffs of financial reward removed, perhaps the door can be opened for people to create sexual content they want to make, rather than that which they are paid to make. And maybe this can help open the door for the creation of newer kinds of consensual, female-led erotic content that works in an entirely different way.

Perhaps the entry of AI into the world of pornography will be an example of how a technology we seem to instinctively fear can be a force for good? But as usual with freakishly advanced technology, it’s probably best to wait and see.

• Davenport is chief creative officer for Mediology Vice Media & Virtue Advertising London & Dubai, a part-time psychology student and an occasional war correspondent.