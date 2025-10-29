OpinionPREMIUM

LETTER: Grants not the answer

Queues of people wait at the Cleary Park Shopping Centre outside the Sassa offices
Queues of people wait at the Cleary Park Shopping Centre outside the Sassa offices (EUGENE COETZEE)

Duma Gqubule’s column (“Making poor people use grants to seek work is bad policy”, October 28) refers.

Sure it’s “bad” policy, but is the alternative of simply paying grants from cradle to grave “good” policy?

To me it’s typical of ANC SA ― a lot about what cannot be done, very little about what can be done and even less is actually done or implemented.

Prime hot air production.

Paul Kearney

Via BusinessLIVE

