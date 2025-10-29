LETTER: Grants not the answer

Duma Gqubule’s column (“Making poor people use grants to seek work is bad policy”, October 28) refers.
Sure it’s “bad” policy, but is the alternative of simply paying grants from cradle to grave “good” policy?
To me it’s typical of ANC SA ― a lot about what cannot be done, very little about what can be done and even less is actually done or implemented.
Prime hot air production.
Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE
