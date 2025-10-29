LETTER: Grants not the answer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Queues of people wait at the Cleary Park Shopping Centre outside the Sassa offices

Duma Gqubule’s column (“Making poor people use grants to seek work is bad policy”, October 28) refers.

Sure it’s “bad” policy, but is the alternative of simply paying grants from cradle to grave “good” policy?

To me it’s typical of ANC SA ― a lot about what cannot be done, very little about what can be done and even less is actually done or implemented.

Prime hot air production.

Paul Kearney

Via BusinessLIVE

