LETTER: Red lights flashing over opting-out AI mentality

Great column from Tom Eaton this week (“Amazon’s three-book-a-day diet and the slow death of the internet,” October 28).

Unfortunately, there is a whole generation out there that has become isolated from society based on interactions on social media and the comfortable fantasy world created within these confines. It’s real enough to them, and that’s all that counts.

Artificial intelligence and virtual reality may have an application for people with severely restricted lifestyles, but for the rest, I’m not sure where that opt-out mentality leaves us in the future. I don’t think as humans we will be better for it.

Darryl Williams

Via BusinessLIVE

