LETTER: SA’s brand of democracy is failing

Neva Makgetla’s column (“How to effect the structural change to fix SA’s jobs deficit”, October 28) refers.

Real jobs come from private sector businesses, and we all know the political pressure (job quotas, BEE, Mining Charter and so on) that has been put on destroying the business environment.

So our real problem is political, and it’s fairly obvious that our particular brand of democracy is not working. One of the main byproducts of democracy is that it is supposed to be a self-correcting system. Vote out skabengas and vote in the “good” guys, so to speak.

There seems to be a huge disconnect between what voters want ― for themselves and their families ― and who they vote for. Is it even possible to change that? Solve that problem and we will have 5% GDP growth per annum, together with increased employment ― no problem.

Ian Ferguson

Via BusinessLIVE

