DANI FREIDUS: Poverty and collapsing fertility rates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

China’s one-child policy, in effect from 1979 until 2015, created a plethora of unintended — though perhaps not unanticipated — consequences. They ranged from the bizarre (from the second generation, children did not have cousins) to the tragic (the sex ratio at birth was as high as 121:100 boys to girls).

Leaving aside the policy’s ethics, the low birth rates it engendered are turning into a serious economic problem. Recognising the changing demographics, the law was changed in 2015 to allow two children per family, as it was again in 2021 when the limit was raised to three. Barely two months later it was scrapped altogether.

Yet in response to the easing of restrictions, Chinese women gave birth to fewer babies. In an about-turn few would have predicted, a raft of measures were introduced in August 2022 that incentivised families to have more children.

Demographers use the total fertility rate (TFR) to assess natural population growth (as opposed to population movements from migration). The TFR is the average number of children expected to be born to a woman over her lifetime. The replacement fertility rate, at which a population size remains stable, is 2.1 in the developed world. China’s latest TFR is estimated to be 1.02. In 2015, with birth limits still in place, it was 1.75.

One may be tempted to ascribe the current extreme low as the consequence of China’s ill-fated restrictions. Undoubtedly the policy was a major factor. Indeed, it serves as an important lesson in the perils involved with social engineering, particularly to those with whom moral arguments hold little sway. However, we are witnessing a phenomenon of below-replacement TFRs throughout the developed world.

The locations with the highest birth rates are all extremely poor Sub-Saharan nations.

The average in Europe is 1.4, with only the Faroe Islands (with its population of 55,000) achieving a rate above replacement. While Asia as a whole is more positive, with a TFR of about 1.9, South Korea has the world’s lowest fertility rate of only 0.75, with Taiwan and Singapore not far behind. The US is a veritable baby factory at 1.6. South America, Central America and Australia are all below replacement level.

There are many significant problems that arise as a result of declining births. Pension and healthcare systems will come under increasing strain and may collapse; politically contentious policies will be forced on citizens, and debt will surely soar. Such issues need to be addressed, and indeed they represent huge challenges. Still, they really are problems of the developed world.

It’s clear that there is a strong correlation between per capita wealth and population growth. The locations with the highest birth rates are all extremely poor Sub-Saharan nations. Having fewer children, the dominant narrative suggests, allows families to escape poverty. Fewer children means fewer mouths to feed and increased female participation in the labour force. So to lift the poor out of poverty, let’s focus our efforts on education and contraceptives.

However, as noted by famed Swedish academic and doctor Hans Rosling, the causation almost always works the other way. Rising incomes tend to precede falling fertility rates. Families respond to higher earnings by choosing to have fewer children. Perhaps this is a result of the increased opportunity cost of caring for additional children. As education and work opportunities expand, children become less necessary for labour and old-age security.

To alleviate poverty, the direct levers for promoting economic growth must be pulled. Strong institutions enforcing the rule of law, free markets, infrastructure development and the other hallmarks of economic development should be pursued. Then we can worry about the (very real) problems of declining fertility.

• Freidus, a consulting actuary, is cofounder of Five2two Analytics.