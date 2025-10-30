LENIAS HWENDA: Africa has paid too high a price for India’s toxic medicines and the world’s silence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared on October 21 that India “still has much to do” to tackle toxic cough syrups, it felt less like a warning and more like an echo of cries that have long gone unheard across African communities.

For years Medicines for Africa has raised the alarm about the deadly tide of substandard and counterfeit medicines flooding African markets from India’s underregulated factories. For speaking this uncomfortable truth, we’ve faced resistance and derision from institutions that should have stood with us.

Now, after children have died in Gambia, Uzbekistan, Cameroon and even India itself, the WHO’s belated admission that India has a regulatory problem feels like cruel vindication. It comes far too late for families who have already buried their children.

According to The Lancet, one in six chemotherapy drugs tested in African markets showed serious quality defects. In Ghana, at the Korle Bu hospital’s paediatric oncology unit, only one in five children with cancer survives, compared with eight in 10 ten in high-income countries. Doctors say the medicines “just don’t seem to work”. They double doses to get results, yet treatment still fails. Children who should live, die.

The death of more than 60 Gambian children in 2022 remains the most painful symbol of this failure. They were killed by Indian-made cough syrups tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, toxins that destroy the kidneys. Investigations revealed that the companies responsible had long histories of noncompliance. Yet India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), charged with oversight, failed to act.

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report after the tragedy in Gambia states that “medications for export might be subject to less rigorous regulatory standards than those for domestic use”. In other words, medicines made in India for export, including to Africa, often receive weaker oversight. With Africa’s limited capacity to test imported medicines, this creates a perfect setup for tragedy.

Despite years of warnings the CDSCO has consistently chosen denial over action. When the WHO issued a public alert against Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ contaminated syrups, the regulator’s response was not accountability but protest.

It claimed the WHO’s warning was “unfair” and conducted its own tests, conveniently declaring the syrups compliant and contradicting results from independent laboratories across Africa, Europe and the Americas that confirmed the products were unsafe. This was not mere incompetence. It was wilful negligence.

What makes the tragedy unbearable is the hypocrisy that underpins it. The world insists African-made medicines cannot be trusted. Yet the same institutions continue to buy from Indian factories whose negligence has killed African children. For decades, international organisations — including the WHO’s own prequalification programme — have refused to procure, or to recommend that international organisations procure, medicines from African manufacturers, citing “regulatory immaturity”. Yet they pour billions into sourcing medicines from India, whose oversight is demonstrably weaker than that of several African states.

India’s CDSCO is rated only ML1/ML2 (immature) for medicines and ML3 (mature) for vaccines. Yet Indian companies dominate global procurement pipelines. For all its rhetoric about supporting African manufacturing the Global Fund has made exactly one procurement from an African producer in the past decade.

Locked out despite gains

Meanwhile, regulators in Egypt, SA and across an emerging African regulatory framework have developed increasingly mature and integrated systems. Still, their manufacturers remain locked out of global supply chains.

This isn’t just hypocrisy. It’s a moral failure. If global procurement agencies can source medicines for Africans from an “immature” regulatory environment such as India’s, they should also trust the more transparent and mature systems emerging in Africa. And if they won’t, African regulators and leaders must ask whose interests these so-called access initiatives truly serve.

The WHO’s delayed criticism of India’s regulatory failures feels especially hollow when we recall how, during global negotiations to control counterfeit medicines, India fought to erase “counterfeit” from the global health discourse. The argument was that it stigmatised generics, but the real motive was reputational, not ethical. The world obliged, replacing “counterfeit” with the softer phrase “substandard and falsified”. Yet the flow of toxic medicines from “the pharmacy of the world” continued unabated.

So when the WHO now says India “still has much to do”, those words come too late. Too late for parents in Gambia who buried their babies. Too late for Ghanaian children whose cancer treatments fail. Too late for the trust broken in Africa’s hospitals and homes.

The harm caused by India’s lax oversight is not accidental. It is the predictable result of years of regulatory negligence, political cowardice and global complicity. No-one wanted to confront India because the victims were poor, voiceless and far from power.

Medicines for Africa has called this what it is: a systemic failure of global health governance. The WHO and the CDSCO must finally put human life above India’s export interests. Africa has paid too high a price for the world’s silence. Our communities are tired of global leaders posing for photographs at health summits while our children die from medicines that should have healed them.

The time for polite diplomacy is over. The time for real, uncompromising accountability is now. Will Africa’s regulatory leaders finally step forward? The world is watching. More importantly, our people are waiting.

• Hwenda is founder and CEO of Medicines for Africa.