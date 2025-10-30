LETTER: Aliens headed to Johannesburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As 3I/Atlas hides briefly behind the sun, and discussion rages on as to whether it’s just a comet (Nasa) or an alien spaceship exploring the solar system (China), I would have thought the answer was obvious.

It’s the mothership from 2009’s SA sci-fi movie District 9 returning to its rapidly multiplying cockroach descendants in Johannesburg, which successive incompetent councils have transformed into the movie’s title.

As the extraterrestrial “prawns” will gatecrash the G20 summit, we must find the Parktown one that was Wikus van der Merwe so it can advise and translate for President Cyril Ramaphosa when the inevitable, “take me to your leader,” moment arrives.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

