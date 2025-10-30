LETTER: ANC blind to Darfur genocide

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sudanese women who fled the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region cook at their makeshift shelters in Adre, Chad, August 3 2023. Picture: Reuters/Zohra Bensemra

The ANC has a selective concept of genocide. ANC leaders will not call out the clear-cut ethnic genocide perpetrated by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against African tribes in Darfur, Sudan. Satellite images show RSF Arab militia going house to house in the city of El Fasher, executing inhabitants. The blood-soaked sand is visible from space.

Yet the ANC is quick to see genocide perpetrated by Israel in Gaza. Yet in Gaza there is no deliberate attack on civilians, albeit that the targeting of Hamas fighters leads inescapably to horrific carnage among women and children, among whom Hamas fighters are embedded.

Darfur is a theatre of indisputable genocide. For whatever reasons the ANC merely “demands that the killings stop”. No moral outrage here.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

