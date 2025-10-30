LETTER: Numsa adds to jobless risks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It is ludicrous to see 400,000 members of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) putting their jobs at risk when regular news reports reveal that the SA vehicle industry is being threatened by external and internal factors (“Numsa threatens strike amid vehicle industry wage deadlock”, October 27).

We also know that the majority of the industry is considering retrenchments and possible outsourcing to other jurisdictions.

This industry is also on a strong push to automate factory structures. This computerisation and automation will also lead to staff shrinkage. All of these factors are under consideration because the personnel component of expenditure can be curtailed.

Considering the various onerous labour laws and regulations it is no wonder motor manufacturers are reconsidering their stance towards SA. Not only is it disastrous for the staff, but it is also disastrous for SA.

We are told that 5% of the country’s GDP in 2024 came via vehicle manufacturers. The offer made by the employers during these negotiations is above inflation.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA employment & labour spokesperson

