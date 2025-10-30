LETTER: Weigh up BEE alternatives

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Peter Bruce’s column (“Time to take BEE out of political hands”, October 30) refers.

Alternative proposals to the BEE rules and regulations should be evaluated in terms of their economic and social costs, and benefits.

The ANC’s plan is to double down with another fund. The DA (this month) and Bruce (in this article) have presented alternatives.

A sovereign wealth fund’s balance sheet must come from somewhere. SA has a stubbornly increasing debt-to-GDP ratio. The ANC and Bruce’s proposals require diverting funds from lowering our sovereign debt level to funding redress, despite limited evidence of the efficacy of past initiatives measured in terms of economic and social metrics (numbers employed; numbers pulled out of poverty).

As it is, interest on our sovereign debt is crowding out spending on service delivery and poverty alleviation. Tangibly, NPO orphanages providing services to the department of social services have to rely on donations to break even because government subsidies are inadequate.

Diligent analysis should not overlook that the Zondo state capture commission found that BEE rules have facilitated corruption, that BEE benefits have been concentrated in a few and that BEE may be better characterised as an enrichment than an empowerment scheme.

Even the Financial Times picked up on Prof William Gumede’s figures and questioned the morality of a plan that has led to R1-trillion winding up in the hands of an elite few.

Greg Becker

Via BusinessLIVE

