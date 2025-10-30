LUNGILE MASHELE: Financialisation is reshaping SA’s energy transition amid inequality

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s energy sector is finally in theatre, driven by the increasing influence of financial markets, a phenomenon known as financialisation. This shift redefines energy commodities such as oil, gas and electricity not merely as physical resources but as financial assets subject to trading, speculation and securitisation.

While financialisation introduces sophisticated investment and risk management tools, it also brings volatility, systemic risks and ethical concerns, particularly in contexts marked by inequality and developmental fragility.

In SA financialisation intersects with the country’s ambitious energy transition goals. The transition aims to decarbonise the economy while promoting equity, job creation and universal energy access. However, the financialisation of energy markets poses opportunities and threats to these objectives. Financialisation has attracted private capital into renewable energy projects. However, it risks deepening inequality and undermining the redistributive goals of the transition.

Two mechanisms underpin this financial shift: commoditisation and derivatisation. Commoditisation standardises energy into tradable contracts, enabling market exchange. Derivatisation builds on this by creating complex instruments such as futures, options and swaps, whose value is derived from underlying energy assets. These tools allow investors to hedge risks and open the door to speculative trading, often disconnected from these commodities’ physical supply and demand. The rise of non-physical traders, including hedge funds and asset managers, has further entrenched this trend, reshaping energy markets into bloodthirsty colosseums of financial speculation.

SA’s structural inequality amplifies the risks of uncritical financialisation. Without robust oversight the country could face a new form of “energy apartheid”, where large corporations dominate the market while small-scale producers and households are excluded. Consolidating independent power producers into fewer dominant players exemplifies this danger. Moreover, market-based pricing, which replaces regulated tariffs, introduces price instability, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations and energy-intensive industries.

The 2008 oil price spike and subsequent crash, as well as the extreme price fluctuations in European natural gas markets after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, were intensified by financial trading and speculation, pushing prices beyond what pure physical fundamentals would suggest. This volatility acts as a tax on economic stability and disproportionately affects vulnerable populations and energy-intensive industries.

SA must embed financialisation within a just energy transition framework to navigate these challenges. This means aligning financial flows with national priorities, ensuring transparency and safeguarding equity. Institutions such as the National Energy Regulator of SA must be empowered to oversee this complex landscape, preventing speculative exploitation and ensuring that financial instruments serve public interests.

Developing domestic capital markets is another critical step. Reliance on foreign investment exposes the country to currency risks and capital flight. Establishing local green bond markets, mobilising pension funds and leveraging development banks can create stable funding sources and enhance domestic ownership.

Environmental externalities are increasingly monetised through instruments such as carbon credits and renewable energy certificates. While these tools have succeeded financially, proving that carbon can be priced and traded, they have often failed philosophically, falling short of delivering just and permanent climate outcomes. For instance, the carbon credit market has facilitated capital flow but also fostered greenwashing.

Ultimately, SA must retain strategic sovereignty, especially in grid planning and reliability. The state must play a redistributive role to ensure universal energy access and protect vulnerable populations from the adverse effects of financialisation. Equity safeguards, such as cross-subsidies and regulatory obligations, are essential to prevent the emergence of a dual energy system.

Financialisation is not inherently detrimental. Harnessed wisely, it can support innovation and attract investment. Not governed by principles of justice, transparency and national autonomy but through pure financial opportunity, it will have us buying when there’s blood in the streets, even if the blood is our own.

• Mashele, an energy economist, is a member of the board of the National Transmission Company of SA.