STEPHEN CRANSTON: Life insurance sector still larger than unit trusts

Life insurance should primarily be about insuring against unplanned events such as death, disability or critical illness. Yet early in my own working lifetime most South Africans also saved with life insurers through endowment policies not unit trusts.

It’s not hard to understand why. Endowment policies gave tied agents and independent brokers upfront commissions tied to the length of the contract, typically five to 10 years, and retirement annuities even better commission as they could have 20-year terms in many cases.

Many of us can remember the first time we got an endowment policy in a folder with a distinctive cover ― Liberty dark blue, Old Mutual green or Sanlam light blue.

Unit trusts, which were more transparent and flexible, paid as and when commissions, not a large sum upfront. In the 1980s the hybrid universal policy dominated, which provided some life cover and some investment. Not a bad one-stop shop for a middle class saver in SA, with its limited social security safety net.

In the press we were highly critical of these policies as they were not transparent and had high fees. But from today’s perspective they certainly played a role in providing savings and risk cover for people who were not wealthy but could still afford to contribute R500-R1,000 a month (in today’s money).

This missing middle is largely ignored by the elitist and still predominantly white “independent financial advice” sector (as long-term insurance brokers have restyled themselves). This sector focuses predominantly on lump sums, with a client base heavily skewed towards the over 55s.

Yet, the life insurance sector remains larger than unit trusts. Statistics released on Wednesday by the Association for Savings & Investment SA (Asisa) show that life insurers concluded the first half of 2025 with assets under management of R4.8-trillion, up from R4.5 trillion at end-December 2024.

There were no fewer than 45.6-million risk and savings policies on behalf of individual policyholders at end-June 2025, a marginal increase from the 44.4-million policies in force at end-December 2024.

The life industry lacks the clout it enjoyed when it had its own dedicated industry body, the Life Offices Association (LOA), which billed itself as the custodian of the nation’s savings. In the 1980s and most of the 1990s the regulator would rubber-stamp decisions made in the smoke-filled rooms of the LOA committees.

Now the life industry is represented by the Asisa life & risk board committee. Its chair, Gareth Friedlander, is deputy CEO of Discovery, which was only formed in 2000 and was not part of the powerful magic circle dominated by Old Mutual, Sanlam, Liberty Life and, before its demise in 1998, Southern Life.

The life industry undoubtedly does its job. Friedlander is adamant that the policyholders and beneficiaries of these 45.6-million can trust that life insurers will be able to pay valid claims when the need arises, even amid extreme market turmoil and unusually high claims, such as during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Life offices paid claims and benefits worth R297bn in the first six months of 2025. These payments are much wider than those from the unit trust sector and include claims against life, disability, critical illness and income protection policies, as well as endowment policy benefits.

One reason SA still has a far more vibrant life insurance sector than its counterparts in the UK and Australia, for example, is the funeral policy phenomenon. Local life offices hold 36.8-million live or in-force recurring premium risk policies. Almost 17-million are funeral policies, just more than 7-million credit life policies (linked to monthly payments for cars for example) and 12.8-million traditional life, disability, severe illness and income protection policies.

Discovery Life drove the unbundling of universal life policies into separate risk and disability components when it launched at the turn of the millennium, and it was followed by shameless imitators such as the Old Mutual Greenlight range.

In the US there is a saying: “Insure for term and invest the rest” but in SA much of that investing still goes into life products rather than unit trusts. In absolute numbers there are considerably fewer savings products on the life licence than risk products.

The total number of endowments and retirement annuities fell from 5-million at end-2024 to 4.9-million on June 30 as policies matured or were surrendered. In a tough economic climate policyholders surrendered just more than 233,000 recurring premium savings policies during the six months.

A surrender occurs when the policyholder stops paying premiums and withdraws the fund value before maturity. Friedlander said consumers were more likely to surrender their savings policies during tough times to cope with financial hardship.

• Cranston, a financial journalist, is author of ‘The Mavericks’, a new book about SA fund management.