CHRIS GILMOUR: Boxer shows it has perfected the art of retail in its niche

Boxer is a tremendous success story and it continues to do everything right in the low end of the SA retail market. Listed separately for just under a year, it offers investors the opportunity to access this thriving segment of the market.

And, unless I’m mistaken, top management gave a webcast presentation with the results announcement and made no mention of headline earnings per share (HEPS). This was deliberate and probably done to avoid confusion.

The amount of equity dilution following the initial public offering (IPO) last year was profound, resulting in a substantial decline in HEPS, both at the 2025 year-end and at the interim.

The impact will still be felt at the final stage in 2026, so management believes that a more meaningful metric is growth in headline earnings per se rather than the heavily diluted HEPS figure.

Boxer has been able to ignore all the noise associated with former parent Pick n Pay’s travails and just get on with the task of delivering value-for-money groceries and associated products to the low end of the social spectrum. It’s a discounter, offering a limited assortment of known value items.

Because it doesn’t proliferate its product offering, it is able to maintain extremely tight cost control on those known value items, which move rapidly. Of course, in this type of environment, efficient distribution is critical, allowing the business to make best use of its selling space without keeping too much stock in storerooms.

The limited assortment strategy is neither new nor unique in SA. Score Supermarkets adopted a similar strategy in the 1980s, and Shoprite’s Usave also trades successfully in this format. But Boxer appears to have perfected the art and craft of trading in this sector.

For the 26 weeks to August 31, Boxer’s turnover rose 13.9% to R22.5bn with like-for-like sales growth at 5.3%. Twenty-five new stores were opened, bringing the total store count to 547. The compound annual growth rate in store numbers for the five-year period in 2020-25 is 12%.

Trading profit grew 15.1% to R931m and the trading margin was flat at 4.1%. Headline earnings rose 5.3% to R518m, while HEPS declined 30.3% to 114.28c. A maiden interim dividend of 45.3c was declared.

The balance sheet is healthy with a net cash position of R1.1m compared with R180m of debt at the last year-end. As mentioned, there was a 51.1% increase in the weighted average number of shares in issue as a result of the increased number of shares after the IPO.

Boxer didn’t retain the R8.5bn that was raised in the IPO, which instead went to majority shareholder Pick n Pay. For the full year to end February 2026 the expected increase in weighted average number of shares is 34%, which will likely result in a decline in HEPS for the full year.

The second half of the financial year has started off strongly, but November and December are the critical trading months for any retailer, especially the so-called Black Friday period in November and the festive season in December. The recent opening of Boxer’s new distribution centre in Tongaat should help ensure stores are adequately stocked for both events.

The second half is always the more important half for Boxer, but having said that, the interim results were noticeably ahead of the 2025 interims so the second half of 2026 is starting with a natural inbuilt advantage compared with the previous year.

At a share price of 7,822c Boxer is trading on a somewhat rarefied price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 22.2 times, though this figure is distorted by the fact that the HEPS on which it is based has been driven down due to the share dilution from the IPO. Once that dilution has been cycled next year and beyond the PE should decline somewhat.

• Gilmour is an investment analyst.