NOBUNTU HLAZO-WEBSTER: Secrecy and self-enrichment, or integrity and honest public service?

Parliament’s portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition recently began the process of shortlisting candidates for chair of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board. It is a seminal moment for both the NLC and for the credibility of how the government manages billions in public funds ringfenced to uplift underserved communities.

The NLC has been mired in scandal, alleged corruption and political manipulation for a long time. Its ostensible mission has been repeatedly undermined by the misconduct of those entrusted with its stewardship. Today the NLC is synonymous with mismanagement and patronage, a microcosm of the wider crisis of governance in our state institutions.

The recent resignation of Barney Pityana as board chair is a catalyst for reform. His sudden departure offers an opportunity for a genuine reset, and a chance to restore credibility to an institution that has very low public trust.

As a member of the portfolio committee overseeing this process, it is clear to me that the new chair must at minimum be qualified, capable and beyond reproach. Only a person of integrity, transparency and independence will be able to establish the ethical foundations of the institution.

NLC financial mismanagement

The NLC’s core purpose is to administer funds from the National Lottery to worthy causes, including charities, community projects, sports development and arts initiatives. But in practice, the system has been hijacked.

Several investigations have revealed widespread financial mismanagement within the National Lotteries Commission. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) uncovered evidence of fraudulent grant allocations worth more than R2bn, involving nonprofit organisations that were hijacked or created solely to secure funding.

In several cases, projects such as sports facilities and community centres received large payments but were never completed. The SIU also found that some accounting and auditing firms had produced falsified financial statements to help applicants qualify for grants, while internal NLC controls were either weak or deliberately circumvented. These issues were compounded by irregular procurement practices and inadequate record-keeping.

Financial losses linked to these irregularities have prompted preservation orders and recovery actions through the Special Tribunal. In one instance a former board member was ordered to repay more than R21m in unlawfully awarded grants, and assets worth nearly R25m have been frozen pending final outcomes.

To date just a handful of cases have resulted in criminal prosecutions, and progress towards full accountability has been painstakingly slow. Audit reports and parliamentary briefings continue to highlight persistent governance failures, underspending of nearly R1bn, and a lack of proper oversight.

In essence, the NLC operates in a fog of secrecy. The opacity surrounding how grants are allocated, who adjudicates them and how tenders are scored has created fertile ground for corruption. That is why Build One SA has consistently argued that the appointment, oversight and mandate of the NLC must be fundamentally reformed.

If the new chair is to rebuild public confidence, they must do more than issue statements of intent. They must act decisively to open the books and shine a light on decision-making processes. A new era of accountability must be the cornerstone of the NLC’s operations.

This begins with publishing the full list of adjudicators and consultants involved in the most recent lottery tender process. South Africans deserve to know who sits in judgement over applications for funding and what their qualifications and potential conflicts of interest might be.

Second, the NLC must disclose all declarations of interest made by these individuals. Sunlight is the best disinfectant, as the old adage goes. Transparency about personal or financial connections is essential to preventing the kind of self-dealing that has plagued the institution.

Third, and perhaps most importantly, the NLC should table a full report to parliament detailing the evaluation criteria and scoring of each bid. Only through such disclosure can parliament and the public verify that funding decisions are made on merit instead of political favour.

Holding the executive accountable

As legislators, our role is not simply to appoint and move on. Oversight must be continuous, robust and guided by principle. The committee must ensure that the new board chair is someone who understands that the NLC does not exist to serve government officials, nor to enrich a network of connected elites.

That means holding the executive accountable for the institution’s failings. We cannot afford another entity that functions as a piggy bank for the politically connected. The systemic rot we have seen in the NLC mirrors that of other state institutions where blurred lines between politics and administration have enabled theft from the poor under the guise of service.

Reforming the NLC requires structural change. New systems of oversight, transparent procurement and stronger whistleblower protections will usher in a cultural shift, where ethical governance is not the exception but the expectation.

The appointment of a new chair is the first step in this journey. The process must be conducted with integrity, free from political interference and guided by the needs of ordinary South Africans who depend on the NLC’s support for their livelihoods and social projects.

This moment offers parliament a chance to prove that lessons have been learnt from the failures of the past. It is a chance to signal that ethical leadership is not just a slogan, but a standard.

The choice before parliament is therefore clear: we can either perpetuate a culture of secrecy and self-enrichment, or we can choose integrity, openness and honest public service.

• Hlazo-Webster, MP, is Build One SA deputy leader.