LETTER: Japan not a military threat

Japanese national flag is seen atop of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Ismail Lagardien’s vision of resurgent Japanese militarism is one that is not shared by Southeast Asian nations. (Japanese militarism resurfaces where once it conquered, October 29).

Lagardien argues that Japan and Germany have “a deep tradition of war” in their histories. That’s no different from most countries. As Immanuel Kant noted, humanity’s natural state is one of war.

To prove his point Lagardien details Japan’s atrocities during World War 2, likewise regarding Germany. Today he claims Japan, by loosening restrictions on arms exports, is resuming “the militarism it abandoned after 1945”, though it never abandoned it, just as Germany didn’t, both countries’ pacifism being “smoke and mirrors”.

This because both countries are rearming, obviously in the face of Chinese and Russian aggression, but that point is not mentioned. Another explanation is their support for Washington’s wars (though no combat troops were involved and Germany opposed the 2003 invasion of Iraq).

Lagardien suggests that Japan is trying to reshape “Southeast Asia’s security landscape”, probably evoking the “Co-Prosperity Sphere”. The result is an unbalanced and inaccurate account of the situations in Asia and Europe.

As for Germany, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine obliged it to shift its defence policy. Bundeswehr general Carsten Breuer fears a Russian attack against Nato within four years.

In 1977 Japan, with the Fukuda Doctrine, affirmed it would never again take up the role of military power against the region. Today Japan is regarded as a top strategic partner for Asean countries, in view of its longstanding contributions to foreign aid, infrastructure and economic development.

Japan is also valued as a maritime security partner, as well as for its leadership in maintaining the rules-based order and upholding international law, according to the Asean Studies Centre at Singapore’s prestigious Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute.

China, North Korea and Russia are the threats, not Japan.

François Theron

Pretoria

