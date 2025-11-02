LETTER: SA misses out on Starlink coverage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Toby Shapshak’s most recent column refers (“Consolidation broke the internet ― the global economy is next“, October 31).

The thing is, the internet didn’t break, and is used by more and more people more and more every day. Some bits did go down for a bit, but disruptions to most didn’t warrant a shareholder update. If only workers and Eskom had the “uptime” that internet cables, Amazon Web Services and so on offer.

Redundancy and geographic distribution can help reduce the impact of worst-case scenarios. SA not being one of the 150 countries and territories that have taken advantage of Starlink is unfortunate, but the opportunity to do so remains.

This would also bring more internet coverage and capacity to underserved areas and even more people would have access to the internet more of the time.

Greg Becker

Via BusinessLIVE

