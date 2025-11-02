OpinionPREMIUM

LETTER: SA misses out on Starlink coverage

Starlink, whose parent company is SpaceX, submitted its licence application in April 2024 but faced opposition, including from civil society groups in Lesotho.
(NACHO DOCE/REUTERS/File photo)

Toby Shapshak’s most recent column refers (“Consolidation broke the internet ― the global economy is next“, October 31).

The thing is, the internet didn’t break, and is used by more and more people more and more every day. Some bits did go down for a bit, but disruptions to most didn’t warrant a shareholder update. If only workers and Eskom had the “uptime” that internet cables, Amazon Web Services and so on offer.

Redundancy and geographic distribution can help reduce the impact of worst-case scenarios. SA not being one of the 150 countries and territories that have taken advantage of Starlink is unfortunate, but the opportunity to do so remains.

This would also bring more internet coverage and capacity to underserved areas and even more people would have access to the internet more of the time.

Greg Becker

Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Public Interest SA questions Holomisa’s motives regarding PIC

2

Walmart to bring 80 new jobs to Roodepoort with its first SA store

3

Optasia’s valuation tops R23bn as it lists on the JSE next week

4

NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC’s willingness to shed its dirty succession habits will be tested

5

EDITORIAL: Act swiftly on gambling crisis

Top Stories