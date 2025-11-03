CHITO SIAME: Unlocking water investment through reform

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Treasury’s amendments to Regulation 16 have transformed SA’s water sector by cutting red tape for smaller public-private partnerships, creating a practical path for private investment to improve water infrastructure and service delivery, says the writer.

SA’s water crisis has become a defining challenge for the government and investors. Leaking infrastructure, constrained municipal budgets and growing demand have converged into a systemic risk, though also a unique opportunity.

With the National Treasury’s 2025 amendments to Treasury Regulation 16, issued under the Public Finance Management Act, that opportunity has become far more actionable.

While the public-private partnership (PPP) framework is a proven model for institutional investment in infrastructure, it is often complex and time-consuming, particularly for smaller projects. A single R100m project is subject to the same approvals as one costing R5bn. This burden has discouraged municipalities and private investors alike.

The Treasury’s amendments have changed that. PPP projects with a total cost below R2bn are now exempt from certain Treasury approvals, creating a streamlined pathway for smaller, high-impact infrastructure deals, including those in water treatment, reuse and pipeline rehabilitation.

These reforms simplify oversight requirements, remove red tape, accelerate timelines and reduce transaction costs, making water investment more feasible at a local level.

Infrastructure investment must serve financial and social objectives. Our SA Water Works initiative is a case in point, structured as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to ring-fence capital and accountability.

By aggregating institutional capital into a single SPV, we can:

Isolate risk within a defined portfolio of water projects;

Channel investment transparently to municipalities and utilities; and

Measure and report impact clearly, reinforcing investor confidence.

The SPV is thus not just a financing mechanism; it is an impact platform that demonstrates measurable outcomes in water security, efficiency and access.

Mergence has been invested in SA Water Works since 2018, via the Mergence Infrastructure & Development | Equity Fund. SA Water Works operates two water concessions: Sizulumanzi in Mpumalanga and Siza Water in KwaZulu-Natal, serving about 500,000 customers daily and managing more than 1,500km of water pipelines and almost 1,000km of sewerage networks.

The impact of our investment has been significant. There has been a marked improvement in water quality and delivery to all communities. Nonrevenue water (losses) average about 20% across these concessions, compared with a national average of about 37%, according to the department of water & sanitation.

Both concessions include systems that have achieved Blue Drop status — SA’s official drinking-water quality certification programme — representing five of the 26 systems nationally that met the programme’s 95% benchmark in the 2023 Blue Drop Report, as reported by the department.

The revised NTR16 framework aligns perfectly with the SA Water Works approach. In essence, the R2bn threshold creates a lighter regulatory track for municipal PPPs, reframing water not as a public burden but as a viable investment sector for private capital.

Many of the most critical interventions — from pipe replacement and leak detection to secondary treatment plants — fall below the R2bn threshold. These are the projects that keep communities running and ecosystems alive.

We envision two main ways to invest under the new regime:

Scaled-down concessions: Municipalities can still partner with private investors through long-term concession models, now with simplified approval requirements under NTR16.

Alternative delivery models: For smaller or shorter-term engagements, design-build-operate-maintain contracts or joint ventures offer flexible, bankable structures. In some cases, multiple small projects can be aggregated into a single portfolio within the SPV to achieve scale and diversification.

Water is critical for almost every other sector, from agriculture to energy and construction. The NTR16 reforms therefore do more than fix process; they enable systemic resilience. For institutional investors this means access to predictable, inflation-linked cash flows backed by real assets, while directly contributing to service delivery, job creation and environmental sustainability.

Ultimately, the amended NTR16 does not guarantee capital flows, but it removes a critical bottleneck. By lowering transaction friction and clarifying rules for sub-R2bn projects, the Treasury has made it possible for investors and municipalities to focus on what matters most — delivering safe, reliable water to SA communities.