LETTER: Helen Clark’s NHI assumptions are wide of the mark

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We don’t need more grand government projects that will be run into the ground by incompetence and corruption, says the writer. Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

How can we even consider universal health coverage when the government can’t even run public health with the bare minimum of sufficiency (“It is time for SA to realise the promise of universal health coverage”, November 3).

Helen Clark, a former prime minister of New Zealand, uses the example of rich, high-trust nations with stable governments and large taxpayer bases to make her point that SA should adopt a universal healthcare system. Yet these are fundamentally different societies from our own.

A minority of South Africans pay the majority of taxes, while also paying for their own private healthcare. By adopting national health insurance (NHI), you would be forcing these taxpayers to pay for an even more bloated and inevitably badly run system, while also taking away their ability to take pressure off the public system by using private healthcare.

It also takes an extreme level of naivete to believe that NHI would become anything other than a cash cow for the corrupt. Tembisa Hospital resulted in R2bn in corruption and fraud. That is just a single hospital. Imagine the graft if the government got complete control over the healthcare system, and had billions in the NHI budget to plunder.

My appeal to Clark is to take a step back from imposing her grandiose views on SA. It is clear that she doesn’t understand our government, our corruption, our fiscal situation or our society.

What SA needs is a robust private healthcare system, and a liberalised economy that can produce millions more taxpayers who can also afford private healthcare. We don’t need more grand government projects that will just be run into the ground by incompetence and corruption.

Nicholas Woode-Smith

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​