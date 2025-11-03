LETTER: Identity is far more than skin colour or mother tongue

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There is a focus on Afrikaner identity in the debate about the misplaced US programme taking in so-called Afrikaner refugees.

I am an Afrikaans-speaking descendant of French, German, Dutch and British immigrants to SA, a mixture of many nationalities. Many Afrikaans families are descendants of people from Europe who married indigenous people in SA. All in all, Afrikaners are a people of diverse origins — a group without borders.

Against this background I see myself as an Afrikaans-speaking African and a South African, and, more broadly, a citizen of the world and a member of the human race. Given my deep roots in Africa, I also like to see myself as a member of the white tribe of Africa.

The colour of your skin cannot be the only criterion determining whether you are African. It does not determine your deep roots, loyalty to and identification with your continent of birth. Your mother tongue alone does not define you either; most of us speak more than one language. People emigrate, and over time their children lose their mother tongues.

What may define you is how you address other human beings in your language. Do your words reflect respect and kindness, or are they insulting and discriminating? South Africans are referred to as the Rainbow Nation for good reason.

Dawie Jacobs

Pretoria

