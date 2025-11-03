LETTER: Police should be held accountable

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Only a tiny fraction of reported cases result in trials, and even fewer in convictions. Such figures expose a system in crisis, says the writer. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

In a country that has seen too many lives lost at the hands of those who swore to protect them, one number stands out: only about 5% of police officers accused of murder or rape are referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution.

According to the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum and recent parliamentary reports, thousands of cases investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) have been submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Yet only a tiny fraction result in trials, and even fewer in convictions.

Such figures expose a system in crisis — one where accountability has been replaced by silence and delay. Communities already living under strain now face the added burden of fear; fear that those with badges may act with impunity. The consequences are devastating.

Trust is shattered; citizens no longer believe police act in their interest. Justice is hollowed out; victims of police violence face near-impossible odds. Impunity thrives; officers learn that wrongdoing rarely carries consequences.

It is time for urgent reform. We must demand full transparency on how police misconduct cases move from Ipid to the NPA, and why so few are prosecuted. The NPA should be legally required to publish reasons when prosecutions are declined. Oversight bodies must be adequately resourced, independent and shielded from political interference.

Every death, every assault, every rape involving a police officer is not only a crime, it is a betrayal of public trust. When justice for victims becomes optional, democracy itself is in danger. SA deserves a police service that protects, not one that preys.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

