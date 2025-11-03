LETTER: Vindictive US president who does not forgive

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Desmond Lachman’s article contained sufficient proof that Donald Trump is not fit to be US president or the holder of any public office (“Trump’s golden gift to the global market”, October 31).

A few days ago, he appeared to pour cold water on running for an unconstitutional third term, though he wants to. The argument suggested by observers is that Republican Party leaders urged him to drop this, in public at least, as they feared it would harm their chances of retaining Congress in 2026.

I suspect the idea (threat) will resurface as 2028 approaches. Ian Bremmer of Eurasia Group is doubtful how the Supreme Court would handle the issue, but Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe, who is sounding the alarm, now thinks the court might simply avoid addressing the issue. Recent rulings of the court have clearly not been founded on the constitution or constitutional practice/precedent, so why move away from that approach?

As for mismanagement of the US and global economies, Lachman explains much. Trump is delusional, even infantile, as on Air Force One: “We have the most nuclear weapons”, “we are the hottest”, I have highest numbers” (false). He now wants to restart nuclear testing, which should send gold up even higher.

The US may still be the most powerful nation in the world, but that does not impress the ANC. President Cyril Ramaphosa (still) talks of making a “deal” with the US over trade, but his deputy, Paul Mashatile, is adamant that SA will not back down on what he understands by “sovereignty” issues (BEE, expropriation without compensation, etc).

In other words, SA’s prospects are looking grimmer by the day. A vindictive Trump does not forget and does not forgive.

Francois Theron

Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​