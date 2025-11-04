LETTER: Deal with road transport before rail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rod Lloyd’s attempt to justify passenger rail transport was profoundly unhelpful (“Rail has a place in cities”, November 2). He began by misquoting me and followed it up by wandering off into a 300-word maze of irrelevant waffle.

Whether of the Passenger Rail Agency SA (Prasa) or Gautrain variety, passenger rail transport is failing SA. At no time during the past 100 years has it been subject to robust economic and social analysis. It has merely been foisted on (mainly black) communities.

It has a future, but that future depends on fixing road transport first. Lloyd should read my letter again.

Vaughan Mostert

Northgate

