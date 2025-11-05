HEATH MUCHENA: Digital fiat is a new form of control

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Every empire ends the same way — not with war, not with warning, but with disbelief.

For more than a century the dollar has been at the centre of global finance, wrapped in the mythology of strength and stability. Yet its power has not come from what it is made of, only from what people believe it represents. Once that belief was anchored to gold. Now it’s suspended in air — a promise backed by politics, rather than value.

When the dollar was young, it was solid, redeemable and scarce. A piece of paper was simply a claim on metal — a receipt for something tangible in a vault. You could exchange it for gold, which meant it couldn’t be printed without restraint. It had discipline built into its design.

Then came the quiet revolutions. The Federal Reserve in 1913. The confiscation of citizens’ gold in 1933. Richard Nixon’s decision in 1971 to abandon the gold standard. Each one distanced money further from matter until the dollar became an idea — an instrument of trust — or perhaps illusion.

Now we’re seeing the consequences of that idea ageing. Inflation erodes wages while politicians celebrate “growth”. The US Federal Reserve runs losses in a system it created. Foreign holders of US debt — Japan, China and others — are quietly stepping away. What used to be the world‘s safest asset now trembles under its own weight.

It’s not that the economy is collapsing in the traditional sense; it’s that the story holding it together is unravelling. Numbers are revised, data is repackaged, and citizens are told everything is fine — just as their grocery bills double. In a world where statistics are political tools, truth itself becomes the most valuable commodity.

The next phase won’t be a spectacular crash. It’ll be something more subtle — a transition. The architecture for that future is already being built: digital dollars, tokenised treasuries and “stablecoins”, designed to carry the torch of fiat into the blockchain era. They’ll tell us this is progress — frictionless payments, efficient finance, inclusive innovation.

But digital fiat isn’t a cure; it’s a new form of control. It will let central banks issue, trace and devalue currency at the speed of software. Inflation will no longer need printing presses, just code. Every transaction will leave a footprint. Every dollar will have conditions. Money will no longer just measure value; it will enforce behaviour.

And beneath all the jargon about modernisation lies a familiar truth: this is what systems do when trust runs out. They reinvent the rules, rename the tools and pretend it’s evolution. But history is clear: when confidence becomes the only collateral, collapse is already under way.

Look around and you can feel it. People are quietly exiting the illusion, moving their savings into gold, silver, bitcoin and real assets that don’t rely on government guarantees. Ironically, central banks are doing the same. The flight to something real is not a rebellion; it’s an instinct. When the narrative fails, humans return to substance.

The dollar’s life cycle mirrors that of every fiat before it — birth in optimism, growth through credit, decay through excess, and death through disbelief. We are in that final stage now, where the charts still rise, but the faith beneath them fades.

The end of fiat doesn’t mean the end of civilisation. It means the end of pretending debt is wealth and trust can be printed. What comes next — whether it’s gold-backed, crypto-based, or something in between — will depend on who rewrites the story: the institutions that broke it, or the individuals determined to build something honest from the ruins.

Because when belief falters, money stops being a symbol and becomes a mirror. And what it reflects now is a simple truth: you can’t counterfeit confidence forever.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.