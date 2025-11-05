LETTER: Raging only against inequality is short-sighted

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reducing the number of South Africans in absolute poverty is a far better objective than railing against the level of inequality (“Richest 1% capture 41% of new wealth as global inequality hits crisis point,” November 4).

Poor people repeatedly report wanting to get out of poverty and to benefit from greater financial security, and to ideally do so through increased employment and higher-paying jobs.

To be clear, I do endorse reforming intellectual property rules, progressive tax rates and taking steps to ensure that taxes are paid more equitably (for example, by international companies) but to repeatedly focus only on the rich and not on corruption and wasteful expenditure is at best short-sighted.

Greg Becker

Via BusinessLIVE

