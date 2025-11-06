LETTER: No escaping state corruption

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Your editorial “Avoiding a return to the dreaded greylist” (Business Day, November 5) refers. Despite your optimism, I fear that for as long as President Cyril Ramaphosa can’t or won’t explain the thousands of undeclared dollar notes found stuffed in his cushions, we’re all going to remain on the international suspicious list.

For as long as politicians such as Paul Mashatile and Zweli Mkhize are protected from explaining just how they’ve amassed multimillion-rand property portfolios in such a short space of time and on an elected public servant’s salary, ordinary South Africans are going to pay the price.

We are nowhere close to jettisoning our image of being a safe place for shady people and dark money. The VBS Mutual Bank scandal is another festering case in point. Billions of rand moved between banks and municipalities, feathering the nests of the powerful and infamous with little effort to retrieve the funds and prosecute those clearly responsible. We’ve got such a long way to go.

Mark Lowe

Durban

