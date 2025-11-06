LETTER: No way out of smelter crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Peter Bruce’s column “Ride to the rescue, Mr President” (November 6) refers.

Unfortunately there is no way out of this. Eskom cannot supply more power. There is none available. Cutting the price to smelters only means the money must be recovered elsewhere. The billions wrapped up in bad debts will increase, and — surprise, surprise — Eskom will fail, but only after the smelters have gone cold.

Don MacIver

Via Businessday.co.za

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​