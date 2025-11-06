OpinionPREMIUM

LETTER: No way out of smelter crisis

Electricity prices have contributed to the shutting down of smelters rendered globally uncompetitive, prompting electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to promise to revise the price methodology used by the National Electricity Regulator of South Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Peter Bruce’s column “Ride to the rescue, Mr President” (November 6) refers.

Unfortunately there is no way out of this. Eskom cannot supply more power. There is none available. Cutting the price to smelters only means the money must be recovered elsewhere. The billions wrapped up in bad debts will increase, and — surprise, surprise — Eskom will fail, but only after the smelters have gone cold.

Don MacIver

Via Businessday.co.za

