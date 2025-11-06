LETTER: Policies leave smelters on life support

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Peter Bruce’s column “Ride to the rescue, Mr President” (November 6) refers.

Let’s first look at what we have. Chrome smelting is a power-hungry business. Our cost of power production is way too high and the quantity way too low. Our cadre deployment has destroyed this.

We have made long-term commitments to remove coal from our supply chain and sold ourselves to the carbon reduction scam. This was evident at the time, but we are always for sale. All households and industry are paying too much; as a result, our expensive alternative supply chains are cheaper than Eskom can supply but not sufficiently cheap to resuscitate our smelting business.

And here’s the rub: any price discounts to such industries will crowd out something else. We had a massive comparative advantage in the price of coal power, but due to cadre deployment and their efforts to capture BEE generation, no new power was commissioned when Eskom, the real Eskom, was begging for approval to build, literally begging. All efforts were focused on the “players” and not the product.

The smelting industry in SA is terminal; it is only the family that must make the call to remove life support because the patient is brain dead and medical cover is refusing to fund any further delays.

Dermot Quinn

Via Businessday.co.za

