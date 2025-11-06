MAMOKETE LIJANE: Sustained growth hinges on power production

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA may finally be entering a virtuous economic cycle driven by reforms, fiscal discipline and rising commodity prices, but its success will ultimately hinge on whether electricity supply can sustain the recovery, says the writer.

I started 2024 with the theory that SA’s economy could stage something of a comeback, supported by three macroeconomic factors. Economic reforms as embodied in this administration’s Operation Vulindlela are the most important, followed by fiscal consolidation and monetary policy reforms as expressed in the lowering of the inflation target to 3%.

I argued then that these macroeconomic interventions were self-reinforcing and that if well executed, they would set sovereign debt on a more sustainable path, which would be supportive of the broader economy. The investment community was sceptical.

On structural reforms, the narrowness of the Vulindlela agenda and speed of implementation were seen as key weaknesses. There is much to be done, and many necessary reforms are not yet on the list. However, easing electricity supply constraints, a key constraint to growth in the past decade, was the most important part of the near-term agenda.

To some extent it has been achieved, and the electricity sector has seen some important liberalisation. The private sector can now generate electricity at will, and installed capacity, especially in renewable energy, has grown. Load-shedding is now a thing of the past. Or is it?

Economies are system driven by nonlinear feedback loops. A spark in one corner creates opportunities in another, which then feeds resurgence in another, creating a broad expansion across the whole. In SA’s case commodity price rallies have been the sparks that ignite positive momentum.

The recent rise in precious metal prices offers hope that a positive spiral could develop. In recent years load-shedding, mining policy and logistics challenges constrained the positive spillovers from higher commodity prices into the rest of the economy. Have there been enough reforms to support the positive externalities this time around?

Higher commodity prices translate to better prospects for the economy via the following main channels:

They raise exports, strengthen the rand, contain inflation, open up room for monetary policy easing, support credit growth and boost economic activity.

Improvement in fiscal revenues. As mining companies become more profitable, they and their employees pay more in taxes. Sectors downstream to mining also start to do better, which supports profitability and taxes and improves fiscal outcomes.

Increased investment, initially by mining companies themselves as they rush to increase production, and from supporting industries as they ramp up to produce more of what the miners need. These factors come into play with various lags, and a positive shock now could result in positive growth momentum over the coming six to 24 months.

Since 2008 SA’s electricity supply has been insufficient to support a bigger economy, and load-shedding was the signal. The first bout of load-shedding was at the tail end of the commodity supercycle, which had at that time lasted for about seven years. The second was in 2014, following a commodity rally in 2012-15.

The third happened in 2018, following the recovery in commodity prices in 2016-18. The last happened in 2021, increasing in severity into 2023, following a very strong commodity rally starting in 2020 into 2021. Since the late 2000s, high commodity prices have sparked cycles of growth, and electricity shortages have stopped these cycles.

The beginnings of a virtuous economic cycle are indeed in play. The rand is strong, inflation is low, and the SA Reserve Bank should continue to cut rates, boosting demand. While not yet evident, mining production and manufacturing downstream of mining should also rebound. The SA Revenue Service has reported better than expected revenues for the first half of the fiscal year, and fiscal outcomes should be improved by higher mining profits.

Whether we can produce electricity in the quantities and quality needed to sustain the economic momentum that is being unleashed will be the defining question of our time. The verdict on the effectiveness of reforms to date will be answered when economic growth lifts without triggering power shortages. I believe SA will prove the sceptics wrong. Let us hope I am right.

• Lijane is a global markets strategist at Standard Bank CIB.