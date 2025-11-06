ZAMANZIMA MAZIBUKO-MAKENA: SA’s higher education falls short on hydrogen-specific skills

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An artist’s impression of what a green hydrogen plant would look like.

SA’s energy landscape is at a crossroads, facing the simultaneous and complex challenges of the urgent need for climate mitigation and rising energy demand, with the necessity of securing access to sustainable and affordable energy solutions.

Renewable energy technologies such as solar and wind are pivotal in the energy transition; however, the intrinsic intermittency and variability of these sources present significant challenges for maintaining stable energy supplies. Solar and wind power often require advanced storage and grid management systems for effective integration into existing infrastructures.

Hydrogen storage offers a potential solution: unlike conventional battery systems, it can efficiently manage energy for prolonged periods, thus providing the viable seasonal storage essential for the stability and resilience of renewable energy grids. Green hydrogen is therefore favourably placed to enable the transition towards a low-carbon future through its applications across energy storage, clean transportation and industrial decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors such as shipping, cement, chemicals & petrochemicals and steel.

This strategic advantage is enhanced by SA’s vast reserves of platinum group metals (PGMs), which are critical as they are used in proton exchange membrane electrolysers needed to produce green hydrogen and hydrogen fuel cells in electric vehicles. Therefore, for SA, green hydrogen presents an opportunity to address the country’s own domestic energy challenges as well as respond to global green hydrogen demands through international export.

There are, however, obstacles to realising the potential for green hydrogen in SA. These will be discussed at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection’s (Mistra’s) 10th Annual Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Roundtable. This virtual event will bring together pre-eminent thinkers, policymakers and industry leaders for a high-level exchange of ideas about the issues facing the transition to a green economy.

One of the key challenges to be addressed at the Mistra roundtable is the skills gap that potentially hinders the establishment of a green economy in SA. The green hydrogen economy is highly knowledge-, technology- and resource-intensive. It requires a skilled workforce with technological capabilities that will enable SA to gain and sustain a competitive advantage.

The literature shows at least three types of capabilities are required for SA to develop its green hydrogen economy. The first is production capability, which encompasses the capacity to repair and maintain physical capital, manage and optimise the operation of established production facilities, and adapt production to changing market circumstances.

Second is investment capability, which encompasses the capacity to identify and acquire technology, upgrade the skills of the workforce, establish new productive facilities, and adjust project designs to either design new products or adapt to changing market circumstances.

The final capability required is innovation, which encompasses the capacity required to create new products, processes or services. This can result either from internal research and development (R&D), imitation, interfirm interactions or learning. Technological capability therefore includes not only organised research and development but also other capabilities needed for the commercial exploitation of technology.

Economic benefits

The department of science & innovation released a report in 2021 that stated that establishing a hydrogen valley could add more than $3.9bn to SA’s GDP by 2050 while creating in excess of 14,000 jobs per year, spanning the entire hydrogen value chain. However, there has been widespread discourse on the mismatch between skills provided at higher education institutions (HEIs) and the needs of many industries.

The green hydrogen value chain is not exempt. A large number of engineers, technicians and green artisans with the right skill set and capabilities are required to realise the country’s green hydrogen ambitions. However, HEIs are lagging in providing niche capabilities for the green hydrogen value chain.

A 2024 research report by the department of higher education & training titled “Identification of Skills Needed for the Hydrogen Economy” established that the qualifications offered in SA universities were similar in name to those required for the hydrogen sector.

However, the report finds that hydrogen-specific topics are inadequately embedded in the existing programmes, which currently address some but not all of the capabilities required for the hydrogen economy.

The report emphasises that certain qualifications, for instance chemical engineering degrees offered through SA institutions, will need to be augmented to include hydrogen-specific capabilities.

Arguably, the issue of capabilities for the hydrogen value chain should also be addressed at the level of basic education. Stem (science, technology, engineering & maths) education in SA is vital for the nation’s technological development and global competitiveness. It is increasingly recognised as a key driver of innovation and societal advancement.

Weak foundations and poor learner attitudes towards Stem subjects play a role in the glaring disconnect between the supply of suitably qualified Stem graduates and the pressing demand from industry.

Statistics SA reports that only 7% of matriculants qualify for Stem-related degrees, which directly threatens SA’s technological as well as social and economic development.

The green hydrogen skills gap and the associated Stem education inadequacies require urgent and more concerted interventions to prevent a heavy reliance on imported talent. SA’s green hydrogen development should serve as a vehicle for building local technological capabilities and for the country’s socioeconomic growth. It should create a robust domestic market and local value chains that benefit the local population.

The Mistra roundtable will address these issues and other related topics, such as the beneficiation of SA’s PGM endowment through establishing a commodity exchange. The ideas offered will aim to shape policy, strategy and innovation at the intersection of the minerals, energy and industrial development that is so crucial to SA’s development.

• Mazibuko-Makena is a senior knowledge economy & scientific advancement researcher at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.