Lessons from King IV: do diverse boards really deliver?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When SA updated its corporate governance code in 2016, known as King IV, the message was clear: boards of directors should be more diverse in terms of race, gender, age and professional background. Specifically, companies were encouraged to set and disclose targets for gender and racial representation on their boards, as well as to report their progress.

This was a step up from King III, which merely suggested that a board consider whether its size, diversity and demographics contribute to its effectiveness but made no mention of diversity targets. King IV did not specify any thresholds for the targets nor outline how to achieve them, leaving the diversity targets to the board’s discretion.

For companies listed on the JSE, following the King IV guidelines was not just good practice; it was a must, which meant that setting clear targets was non-negotiable. The hope was that greater diversity would boost decision-making, corporate performance and sustainability outcomes.

With a new King V on the cards, the question arises: did King IV really make a difference in terms of board diversity and corporate performance? Our recent study, “Revising the King Code: does it matter for board diversity and corporate performance?”, published in the Journal of Accounting in Emerging Economies, offers nuanced answers.

Looking at 111 of SA’s top listed companies between 2015 and 2019, we found that boardrooms have indeed become more diverse. The proportion of women on boards rose from 20% to 27%, and the proportion of black directors from 32% to 38%. However, progress was incremental rather than revolutionary. Age diversity remained essentially unchanged, and the diversity of directors’ professional backgrounds actually declined slightly.

So, does more diversity translate into better financial results? The answer is complicated. Before King IV, companies with more diverse boards tended to perform better in the market, as measured by their price-to-book ratios. Investors appeared to reward diversity, perceiving it as a sign of forward-thinking leadership and good governance. But after King IV codified diversity expectations, this relationship weakened — and, in some cases, even turned negative. The market seemed less impressed when diversity was seen as a compliance exercise rather than a genuine commitment.

The story is equally complex when it comes to sustainability. After the effective date of King IV, companies with more diverse boards had a stronger social performance, including improved employee relations and community engagement. But surprisingly, these companies also performed worse on environmental sustainability. This might reflect the fact that SA’s business environment has historically placed more emphasis on addressing pressing social inequalities than on environmental stewardship. It may also suggest that the benefits of board diversity take time to materialise fully.

Our findings raise important questions. If diversity targets don’t automatically lead to better performance, what does? We argue that real progress depends on more than numbers. Companies need meaningful policies that foster genuine inclusion, ensure diverse voices are heard, and facilitate the integration of fresh perspectives into decision-making. That means shifting from a box-ticking exercise to a culture where diversity is woven into everyday business practices.

For SA the stakes are high. The country’s history of exclusion makes diverse representation a moral and social imperative. But as our research shows, the economic and sustainability benefits of diversity do not materialise automatically.

As boards across the globe continue to face pressure — from investors, regulators, and society at large — the SA experience offers a cautionary tale. Corporate governance codes and diversity quotas can open the door, but real change requires companies to take it a step further: to create inclusive, high-performing boards that genuinely reflect the societies they serve. Without this more profound commitment, diversity risks becoming a compliance exercise rather than a driver of real change.

The bottom line? Diversity matters — but only when it’s done meaningfully.

• Terblanche is an associate professor in the department of accounting sciences at Nelson Mandela University. Steenkamp is an associate professor and Dippenaar a senior lecturer in the School of Accountancy at Stellenbosch University. Soobaroyen is a professor of accounting at Aston University in Birmingham, UK.