LETTER: G20 clean-up is electioneering disguised as diplomacy

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Siyabulela Dud)

Your article “Ramaphosa defends Joburg clean-up before G20 summit” (November 6) refers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is using the G20 as a convenient pretext to channel national, provincial and municipal resources into cosmetic upgrades in Johannesburg ahead of the 2026 local elections.

It’s electioneering disguised as diplomacy. The real aim? Blunting the Helen Zille/DA threat in the Joburg metro.

Ren Strydom

Via Businessday.co.za

