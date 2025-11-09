LETTER: Lesufi must release lifestyle audit reports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi continues to duck and dive when it comes to releasing the lifestyle audit reports of senior managers in Gauteng’s departments. Despite repeated promises of transparency, the premier has chosen secrecy over accountability.

During a recent sitting of the Gauteng legislature, Lesufi claimed that the lifestyle audit reports were in the hands of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). However, the SIU has since confirmed that the reports were long handed over to the premier’s office. This contradiction exposes the premier’s dishonesty and raises serious questions about what he is hiding and who he is protecting.

It is becoming clear that Lesufi is shielding entrenched ANC criminal networks that continue to loot public resources. One such example is Arnold Lesiba Malotana, suspended Gauteng department of health and wellness head of department, who reportedly failed the lifestyle audit.

Despite damning findings against him, Malotana remains on suspension, drawing a salary funded by taxpayers when he should have been dismissed long ago. This is not accountability; it is protection. The exercise of suspending rather than dismissing involved officials only keeps the same individuals recycled through government, shielded by political connections and the premier’s protection.

For a corruption-free Gauteng, Lesufi must publicly release the lifestyle audit reports without delay. Gauteng residents deserve to know which officials live beyond their means while they suffer in a province riddled with service delivery issues.

Solly Msimanga, MPL

DA Gauteng leader of the official opposition

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Also read:

Cosatu backs Lesufi as DA files no-confidence motion

EDITORIAL: Turning a blind eye to Lesufi’s ‘amaPanyaza’

CARTOON: Panyaza Lesufi’s curious foresight

SOLLY MSIMANGA: Crime continues to cripple Gauteng’s economy under Lesufi