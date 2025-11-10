FRIEDRICH VON TRESKOW: Botswana’s values-based foreign policy shows dilemma of balancing principles and pragmatism

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Botswana’s dependence on diamond wealth, long the country’s foundation of economic stability, has become a significant source of vulnerability. Amid collapsing demand, in part due to tariffs and the rise of lab-grown gems, the world’s largest diamond producer by value seeks to overhaul its economic model. To retain more value at home, President Duma Boko most recently announced a new rule requiring mining companies to sell a 24% stake in new projects to local investors. With one in five citizens unemployed, Boko’s 2024 election on a social welfare agenda marked the country’s first transfer of power to an opposition party since independence in 1966.

Throughout the post-independence era, diamond prosperity and a record of good governance afforded Botswana the ability to take markedly principled stances in regional and international forums. While the presidency of Mokgweetsi Masisi was marked by rapprochement with neighbours long shunned for undemocratic governance, Boko’s victory signals a return to Botswana’s tradition of “ethical foreign policy”. The new government soon announced plans for the country’s first formal foreign policy strategy, aiming to elevate Botswana’s voice to middle power status by promoting values of “democracy, human rights and global multilateralism”. Yet as it redefines its economic partnerships, Botswana should avoid middle-power trappings and use its principled voice in forums where it holds real sway.

Botswana’s early foreign policy emphasised engagement in multilateral institutions and adherence to international law. The “megaphone diplomacy” of President Ian Khama from 2008 to 2018 positioned Botswana as a regional outlier, often standing alone in openly denouncing antidemocratic leaders from Sudan to Kenya and Democratic Republic of Congo. In neighbouring Zimbabwe, Khama refused to recognise the flawed 2008 and 2013 elections and urged Robert Mugabe to “step down without delay”. When SA failed to arrest former Sudanese head of state Omar al-Bashir in 2015 and attempted to leave the International Criminal Court, Gaborone declared that withdrawal “betrays the rights of victims”, isolating itself from the AU mainstream and reinforcing its human rights credibility.

Embracing the flawed election of Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa and calling for an end to western sanctions, Masisi’s presidency eventually tempered this record. Facing similar electoral difficulties as dominant liberation-era parties in Southern Africa, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in 2019 even joined the Former Liberation Movements of Southern Africa, despite the party’s different political origins. Meanwhile, domestic civil rights backsliding was criticised by regional and international human rights groups.

Struggling diamond industry

The election of Boko, who advocated for civil liberties throughout his legal career, signals a reinforcement of the country’s democratic foundations. However, translating these values into foreign policy will prove challenging in a global environment where norm contestation is intensifying and power often outweighs principle.

Aiming to save a struggling diamond industry that contributes a third of GDP, Boko is already experiencing the new challenges posed to Botswana’s foreign policy. Regionally, pushing for a national majority stake in the mining giant De Beers drew strong backlash from neighbouring Angola over fears of monopolistic control in Gaborone. However, while US tariffs nearly sent the global diamond trade to a standstill, Boko’s overtures to Washington delivered what Trump administration insiders described as “the single best meeting [secretary of state Marco Rubio] has ever had”, successfully seeing tariffs reduced from 37% to 15%.

With G7 countries accounting for nearly three-quarters of global diamond sales, Botswana has long leveraged its democratic reputation for preferential treatment from Western partners. Most recently, this secured Gaborone’s accreditation as the second global diamond verification hub, next to Antwerp, allowing stones to be designated non-Russian before entering the G7 market. Nevertheless, diversification away from diamonds and the search for new economic partnerships remain strategic priorities.

Principles vs pragmatism

A surge in copper exports has positioned China as an increasingly important trade partner, accounting for nearly half of Botswana’s copper sales in 2024. Further, a recent $12bn investment deal with Qatar further represents a win for infrastructure development amid depleting fiscal revenues. Yet, deeper engagement with partners whose civil and human rights records sit uneasily with Botswana’s new values-based foreign policy reveals the dilemma of balancing principles and pragmatism under mounting economic pressure.

Still, there is a difference between necessity and choice. At the UN General Assembly, the most recent resolution on Russia’s war in Ukraine passed without Botswana among the global majority voting in favour. While many African countries’ abstentions reflect longstanding traditions of non-alignment, Botswana’s is harder to square against its record of advocating for the strict application of international law. Despite the ongoing war, new co-operation with Russia on the training of diplomats and talk of a new embassy in Moscow further signal posturing without payoff. Trade with Russia is negligible and unlikely to grow given the countries’ similar export offerings, while Botswana lacks the historic ties shared by neighbouring states.

Botswana’s diplomatic strength lies not in middle-power politics, but rather in the credibility it has already built. While neighbouring SA experienced firsthand the costs of advocacy against US interests through its ICJ case against Israel, Botswana’s recent participation in the Bogotá summit of the Hague Group demonstrates its potential to engage in norm-driven coalitions that bridge the Global South and North.

Groupings such as the Forum of Small States at the UN offer further platforms to practise coalition-building as a diplomatic agenda, particularly when leveraging its good reputation for African interests. Areas where Global North policies constrain the continent’s competitiveness, such as EU green protectionism, could serve as platforms linking human rights advocacy with wider ethical concerns. A normatively focused foreign policy is commendable in an era when abuses often go unsanctioned. Yet principles only carry weight when applied consistently, and economic pragmatism is most convincing when it is transparent. Botswana’s influence will depend on getting that balance right.

• Von Treskow, a visiting fellow at the SA Institute of International Affairs, is a dual master’s candidate at the London School of Economics & Political Science (LSE) and Sciences Po Paris, focusing on African–European relations.